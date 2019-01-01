adidas reveals Juventus third kit for 2019/20 season

A modern interpretation of a classic colour palette for the club, the shirt is crafted in a bright unity blue

adidas have launched the new third kit for the upcoming season.

A modern interpretation of a classic colour palette for the club, the shirt is crafted in a bright unity blue. The rich colour is complimented by silver detailing, featuring an all-over debossed body graphic extending up to the collar and sleeves and linking to the away kit design. The new third shirt is rounded off with fitted sleeve cuffs and a crew neckline with silver trim.

Offering a unique blend of peak performance innovation and cutting-edge design, the kit features CLIMALITE technology to wick sweat. The jersey is made from recycled polyester to save resources and help decrease emissions.

The 2019/20 Juventus third kit will be arriving online and in stores 6th August 2019.

