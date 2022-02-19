Adem Buyuk causes stir in Turkey as Yeni Malatyaspor player-coach subs himself on - but his team still loses

Turkish football witnessed something a little different on Saturday as Yeni Malatyaspor's new player-coach subbed himself on for the first time since being appointed.

Having been promoted to the dual role following Marius Sumudica's exit earlier in February, the forward introduced himself after 55 minutes against Antalyaspor in place of Mustafa Eskihellac.

Despite the bold move, Malatyaspor lost the game 2-1.

What happened?

With the first half of the match having ended 1-0 to Antalyaspor, Buyuk made the decision to shake things up, bringing himself onto the pitch 10 minutes after the restart in search of an equaliser.

The 34-year-old put in a decent performance, putting an effort just wide of the post, but Fernando doubled the visitors' lead shortly after Buyuk was introduced, meaning Raman Cagiran's late goal was a mere consolation.

Interestingly, former Liverpool, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund star Nuri Sahin, now manager of Antalyaspor, was also amongst the substitutes for the match but remained in the dugout for the duration of the game.

Buyuk took charge of his first match last week against Sivasspor, but remained on the bench in what ultimately ended up another 2-1 loss.

