Adebayor makes Paraguayan Primera Division debut in Olimpia draw
Comments()
Depophotos
Emmanuel Adebayor made his Paraguayan Primera Division debut in Olimpia's 1-1 draw against Cerro Porteno on Sunday.
The former Arsenal and Real Madrid striker replaced Roque Santa Cruz immediately after half-time but was unable to find the back of the net.
Adebayor joined Olimpia earlier this month as a free agent after leaving Turkish Super Lig club Kayserispor in December.
The 35-year-old will be aiming to open his goal account when fourth-placed Olimpia visit fifth-placed Nacional in their next league game on Sunday.