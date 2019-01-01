Adebayor: Former Arsenal forward makes Kayserispor debut in five-goal thriller against Galatasaray

The Togo international made his first competitive appearance for the Anatolian Star in Friday's defeat to Fatih Terim's men in Kayseri

Emmanuel Adebayor made his Kayserispor debut in Friday's Turkish Super Lig outing but could not save his new team from bowing to a 3-2 loss against .

Adebayor, who completed a one-year move to the Kadir Has Stadium on Tuesday, was handed his first start for the club but he could not help Kayerispor secure their first win of the season.

The former Arsenal and forward was in action for 85 minutes before he was replaced by Bilal Basacikoglu.

Kayserispor took the first-half lead after Pedro Henrique fired them ahead in the 37th minute but 's Younes Belhanda drew the teams level after the restart.

Belhanda opened his goal account for 2019-20 season in the 66th minute and later assisted Ryan Babel in giving Galatasaray a 2-1 lead, three minutes before the end of regulation time.

The game headed to a nervy finish after Kayserispor were reduced to eight players and Umut Bulut equalised for the hosts in the stoppage time.

Fatih Terim's side then showed further resilience with 's Sofiane Feghouli helping second-half substitute Adem Buyuk in scoring the match-winning goal as the Lions secured their first league win of the season.

The result moved Galatasaray to seventh in the Turkish Super Lig table with four points after three matches while Kayserispor dropped to 14th with just a point.