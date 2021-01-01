Adarabioyo focused on Fulham's relegation fight but targets trophies in the future

The 23-year-old has a big plan for his career but he is determined to help the Cottagers escape relegation this season

Tosin Adarabioyo aims to win titles at a top club in the future but his priority is helping Fulham survive Premier League relegation this season.

The Nigerian descent is confident the Cottagers can maintain their top-flight status as they currently sit 18th in the league table with three points adrift of safety.

When asked where he sees himself in the next five years, Adarabioyo who has established himself in Fulham’s defence this campaign told the Telegraph: “At a top club. Could be in England or Europe and hopefully winning as many trophies as possible. But that’s not for now. I am just focusing on survival, on avoiding relegation and we have full confidence that we will remain in this league.

"We have so much quality and so much fight to push on and get the results that we need. I think we are going to go on a mad run and stay safe.”

After struggling to grab a regular first-team spot at Manchester City, the 23-year-old spent the last two seasons on loan in the Championship with West Bromwich Albion and Blackburn Rovers.

Adarabioyo did not play a league game for City, but he was part of Pep Guardiola's team that won the 2017-18 Premier League title

He moved to Fulham on a three-year deal in October and he revealed playing in the Premier League was his aspiration.

“Knowing that I needed to go out and play Premier League football consistently was the only thought in my head. That’s what I needed,” he continued.

“Being a Premier League defender is what I aspired to be and being a top one at that. I just need to continue to show my qualities. I felt like Fulham was the right opportunity for me to go out and play and show everyone.

“Knowing Matt Wells and Scott Parker from playing against Spurs sides’ when I was younger helped. We spoke quite often after the games and they would say ‘well done, you’re a good player’ and stuff like that. That’s how I got to know them and especially Wellsy.

“We kept in contact over the years. He has watched my games, he has given me some good advice even when he has not been on the coaching staff at the clubs I have been at. So having that support there was a big factor.

“It helps that he was a top Premier League player. He knows exactly what is required.”