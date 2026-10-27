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Allegri Napoli RomaGetty Images
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Adani: “Allegri’s style of football is finished. Enough of the jacket farce”

M. Allegri

After Napoli-Roma 3-3, Massimiliano Allegri reacted to a closing-minutes equaliser with an outburst. The Livorno-born manager was sent off, then took off his jacket, as he has often done in his career, and made accusations against Roma. Daniele Adani discussed the incident and Allegri's faltering start to the season on the latest episode of La Domenica Sportiva.


Daniele Adani's comments on Massimiliano Allegri: "His way of playing football is finished now. He has half as many points as Gattuso: if it had happened to Amorim and Spalletti, they would have been beheaded, whereas he has a core of journalist friends, always the same ones, who defend him. And enough of this nonsense and clowning around at press conferences that turn into a circus. When matches go badly, he always ends up turning it into a brawl with antics such as taking off his jacket."

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