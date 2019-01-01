Adam asks for more after comfortable win over Nepal

It may have been a walk in the park for Malaysia against Nepal but Adam Nor Azlin still saw plenty that the national team has to improve.

It was as easy a fixture that Malaysia can hope for in the first match of this round of international break. The 2-0 win over Nepal was achieved without much sweat as Tan Cheng Hoe's boys proved that despite being lower than their opponent in the FIFA rankings, the truer comparison was laid out on the pitch.

After a goal-less first half, the introduction of Nor Azam Azih and Akhyar Rashid sparked Malaysia into life and the goals finally came in the second period. Yet there were uncertainties within the Malaysian camp after a great start to the match which saw them peppering Nepal's goal but to no avail.

On several occasions, Nepal also broke very quickly in their transition from defence to attack, utilising the long direct balls to pacy striker Bimal Rana. Once Adam had to react quickly in the first half to push the ball onto the post while another occasion saw his defensive partners Shahrul Saad recovering well to stop Rana.

"I'm thankful to get the win as this will give us valuable points for the country's rankings. But still there are many things that we still need to train and improve, especially our understanding. As everyone knows, this team have many new players and we have to catch up as soon as possible," Adam told Goal.

The match also saw the continuation of the lack of fans at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, a trend first seen during the Airmarine Cup last March. Only 3797 people attended the match on Sunday which Nepali fans taking up at least 20% of that figure in the away end.

While the Ultras boycotted the competition in March, they did turn up for this match albeit in far smaller number than was seen during the 2018 AFF Cup. The timing of the match coming so close to the Raya festivities could also be another reason why the turnout was lower that what the team would have liked.

But Adam refused to put the blame on the fans. The Johor Darul Ta'zim player knows that to have the fans back, he and his team mates would have to be the protagonists and only through their performance on the pitch, can they gained back public interest.

"It is up to the individuals. Fans play an important role but if we play committedly and well, then the fans will be happy and excited to come the national team," added Adam.

Follow Goal Malaysia on Instagram