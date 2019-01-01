Acosta cut as Berhalter trims United States roster for Panama and Costa Rica friendlies

The Rapids midfielder was among four players released back to their teams ahead of the matches against the USMNT's Concacaf rivals

United States national team coach Gregg Berhalter has trimmed his roster for friendlies against and down to 23 players with midfielder Kellyn Acosta among those released back to their teams.

Berhalter is overseeing his first camp as boss, and is set to coach his first friendly for the national team on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. against Panama.

The former head coach had called in a roster of 27 players for the camp made up of entirely of players as is often the case for the nation’s January camp.

However, Berhalter has now released four players to return to their teams.

“We’ve had a great two weeks in Chula Vista focusing on building team culture, style of play and competing every day,” Berhalter said in a statement. “The entire group has worked hard and brought an excellent mindset, and we thank them for the consistent effort thus far.

“We look forward to continuing to build on these ideas in Phoenix and measure our progress in the game against Panama.”

Acosta was the most experienced of the players released having been capped 23 times for the USMNT, scoring two goals.

In addition to Acosta, 's Alex Bono and 's Tyler Miller, both goalkeepers, have been released from the camp, along with defender Justen Glad.

Both Miller and Glad have been capped at the youth national team level by the U.S. but will have to wait for their first senior cap, while Bono will not be able to build on his single international appearance.

The departure of the goalkeepers leaves Zack Steffen of Columbus and NYCFC’s Sean Johnson as the two options left in camp.

While Miller and Glad won’t receive their first cap, 11 other players in Berhalter’s camp could be in line for their first ever senior team appearances.

Following the match against Panama, the USMNT will travel to San Jose, Calif. to face Costa Rica on February 2.

The USMNT roster in full:

GOALKEEPERS (2): Sean Johnson ( ; 5/0), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew SC; 6/0)

DEFENDERS (8): Reggie Cannon ( ; 2/0), Nick Lima ( ; 0/0), Aaron Long ( ; 2/0), Daniel Lovitz ( /CAN; 0/0), Mark McKenzie ( ; 0/0), Keegan Rosenberry ( ; 0/0), Auston Trusty (Philadelphia Union; 0/0), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC; 4/1)

MIDFIELDERS (10): Paul Arriola ( ; 17/2), Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake; 0/0), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC/CAN; 142/17), Russell Canouse (D.C. United; 0/0), Marky Delgado (Toronto FC/CAN; 6/0), Jonathan Lewis (New York City FC; 0/0), Sebastian Lletget ( ; 5/1), Djordje Mihailovic ( ; 0/0), Cristian Roldan ( FC; 5/0), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC; 11/0)

FORWARDS (3): Jeremy Ebobisse ( , 0/0), Christian Ramirez (LAFC; 0/0), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC; 40/6)