ACL 2021: FC Goa vs Al Wahda - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

FC Goa are set to take on Al Wahda in their final group game in the 2021 AFC Champions League campaign...

In their final match of the 2021 AFC Champions League Group E, Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Goa take on UAE-based club Al Wahda at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa on Thursday.

Game FC Goa vs Al Wahda Date Thursday, April 29 Time 10:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have announced that they will telecast FC Goa's ACL campaign.

India (English) TV channels Online streaming Star Sports 3 Jio TV/Hotstar



Commentary will not be available in vernacular languages for the ACL games on Star Sports.

SQUADS

FC Goa have registered a 28-man squad for their ACL campaign this year.

All clubs are allowed to have at most four foreign players in their squad including a player from an AFC (Asian Football Federation) member association. Australian defender James Donachie fulfils that criteria for the Gaurs.

Forward Igor Angulo and midfielder Alberto Noguera were left out from the squad that competed in the Indian Super League.

It has been an decent debut for the Gaurs in ACL this season. Although, they have been knocked out of the competition, FC Goa managed to hold Qatar's Al Rayyan twice to a draw and had managed a goalless draw against Al Wahda in the first phase.

Goalkeepers :

Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Shubham Dhas, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem

Defenders:

Sanson Pereira, Seriton Fernandes, Leander D'Cunha, Iván González (Spain), Mohamed Ali, James Donachie (Australia), Aibanbha Dohling, Saviour Gama, Adil Khan

Midfielders:

Edu Bedia (Spain), Glan Martins, Princeton Rebello, Brandon Fernandes, Phrangki Buam, Redeem Tlang, Makan Winkle Chothe, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Romeo Fernandes

Forwards:

Jorge Ortiz (Spain), Devendra Murgaonkar, Ishan Pandita

KNOW THE OPPONENTS

Abu Dhabi's Al Wahda plays in the UAE Pro League and are coached by former Ajax head coach Henk ten Cate.

Their league campaign is ongoing and the club is currently placed eighth on the table, 35 points from 23 matches and with three games to go.

This is their 12th appearance in the AFC Champions League. They are currently at the second position on the group table with 10 points from five matches. They have a very strong chance of qualifying for the knockout stage as one of the best runners-up side. In their last match, Al Wahda had stunned Persian Pro League champions Persepolis 1-0.

Article continues below

Slovenian striker Tim Matavz is the player to watch out for in the Al Wahda squad. Matavz is the club's top scorer in the league with nine goals and only Al Jazira's Khalfan Mubarak has registered more assists in the UAE top division than Matar who has eight to his name.

Another key player in UAE international Ismail Matar is suspended.

Al Wahda XI vs Persepolis: Mohammed Al Shamsi, Mohammed Al Menhali, Lucas Pimenta, Mansoor Al Harbi, Abdullah Al Karbi, Lee Myung-joo, Nahyan Abdel, Fares Jumaa, Abdullah Salmeen, Omar Khrbin, Tim Matavz.