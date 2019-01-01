Achraf Hakimi scores as Borussia Dortmund thump St. Gallen

The Morocco international found the back of the net to help the Black and Yellows claim a comfortable victory against Peter Zeidler’s men

Achraf Hakimi was on target in ’s 4-1 thumping of Swiss Super League side St. Gallen in a pre-season friendly game on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old on-loan wingback opened the scoring for the Black and Yellows three minutes into the game.

Jacob Bruun Larsen’s strikes in the 31st and 44th minute gave Lucien Favre’s men a comfortable lead before Milan Vilotic reduced the deficit moments before the half-time break.

Marco Reus then sealed the victory for the German side in the 64th minute of the encounter.

Dortmund have now won all their last four pre-season friendly games, including a win over , and .

Hakimi will be expected to continue with the impressive performance when his side lock horns with in a German Super Cup tie on Saturday.