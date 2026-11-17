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Al-Ahli head coach Marino Pušić, the Dutchman, has intensified the disputes with his players ahead of the eagerly awaited Clasico against traditional rivals Al-Nassr.

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Al-Ahli host rivals Al-Nassr at the Alinma Stadium in Jeddah next Friday, in a match postponed from the ninth round of the Roshn League.

Saudi newspaper Okaz reports that tempers have been running high in the Al-Ahli camp over the past few days, with the Clasico against Al-Nassr fast approaching, as the players clash with Pušić.

Things boiled over at a recent training session, according to the paper. Some players got into a heated argument with Pušić because they weren't convinced by his technical and tactical plans.

They made their unhappiness clear: Pušić refuses to abandon his approach and tactical convictions, even though neither has worked lately. The row prompted the Dutch coach to walk out of the session.

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It didn't end there. The players accused Pušić of favouring Ukrainian midfielder Artem Bondarenko and setting up the whole team to serve him, all to prove he'd been right to pick him, even at their own expense.

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The fallout has hit the mental state and morale of some players, the newspaper says. They now feel sidelined and have lost confidence because of the way the coaching staff treat them.

Supporters fear the toxic mood will affect the team in the Clasico, a match that could decide whether Al-Ahli get back into the Roshn League title race.

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Al-Ahli sit sixth in the Saudi league table on 21 points, from 7 wins and 4 defeats. That leaves them a full 9 points behind leaders Al-Hilal.

Al-Nassr are third on 28 points, two behind Al-Hilal and trailing second-placed Al-Qadsiah on goal difference alone.

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Fans had already launched a forceful social media campaign under the title (Pušić's departure is our demand), calling for the Dutchman to be sacked as head coach given the side's poor results.

The campaign has gathered pace in recent weeks, particularly after Al-Ahli's heavy 1-6 defeat to Al-Shabab in the twelfth round of the Roshn Saudi League.

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Some reports suggest Al-Ahli want to sack Pušić in the coming period because of those results. Money is the only obstacle standing in the way.

Pušić took over last August, replacing the German Matthias Jaissle, who left unexpectedly to take charge of Newcastle United.

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He has overseen 18 matches in charge of the Jeddah side, winning 11, drawing two and losing 5.