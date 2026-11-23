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A report on Monday revealed new and surprising information about the case of Jamal Musiala, the Bayern Munich star.

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Jamal Musiala has been suffering from a neurological condition for several months, and it has caused him great distress. Bayern Munich are feeling it too. The club recently faced scathing criticism for proposing a cut to his salary because of his modest performances, and the case has stirred widespread controversy in Germany.

Bild revealed that Musiala suffered a setback last Monday. His illness looks unlikely to be cured in the near term.

That has caused deep concern at the Bavarian club over the forward and his future in Bavaria. Fresh information is emerging every day.

Among it is the claim that Musiala and his agent may have concealed details about his health while negotiating his contract extension a year and a half ago. Nobody has proven that yet.

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On Monday, broadcaster Sport1 suggested the real problem lies in the strained relationship between Bayern Munich and Musiala's agents. According to Sport1, the club and the player's representatives have been in intensive contact in recent days, away from the public eye and at various levels.

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That doesn't mean all is well between the parties involved.

FIFPRO criticise Bayern Munich

FIFPRO, the international players' union, hit out yesterday, Saturday, at the repeated public statements Bayern Munich officials have made about Jamal Musiala's contract.

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In a published statement, FIFPRO said: "Bayern Munich's honorary president, chief executive and former chief executive have, one after another, questioned Musiala's contract. According to the union, this is a coordinated strategy to put pressure on Musiala and his agents ahead of any negotiations. A club of Bayern Munich's stature should show greater wisdom. Bayern Munich has a duty to protect Musiala." Olise appears to back the criticism.

The union described the statements as a coordinated strategy to pressure the player and his representatives ahead of any potential negotiations. It called on the club to respect its contractual obligations and stop turning the player's health and future into a matter for public debate.

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Bayern, it added, bear responsibility for their player's care. FIFPRO warned that uncertainty about the future can damage professional players' mental health, particularly while they recover from injury.

Turning Musiala's future and health into a subject of public discussion piles more pressure on him, the union said.

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FIFPRO insisted that any reservations about the contract must be discussed privately with the player and his representatives, not through media statements.

Contracts must be respected, the union stressed. An injury or a dip in form does not give a club the right to reopen terms it had already agreed, just as a run of exceptional performances does not automatically give a player the right to demand a pay rise.

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It pointed out that clubs, leagues and player associations have agreed at FIFA level to treat contractual stability as one of the game's fundamental principles, one that protects clubs and players alike.

FIFPRO closed its statement by backing Musiala and every player who respects their contractual obligations, and urged clubs to do the same.