AC Milan win Serie A title for the first time in 11 years as city rivals Inter finish second

AC Milan have won the 2021-22 Serie A title, with arch-rivals Inter finishing second after a dramatic final day.

Milan needed to win at Sassuolo in order to secure a first Scudetto since 2011, and they showed no nerves as they raced into a 3-0 lead after only 36 minutes.

Stafano Pioli's men coasted to victory to earn their first title for 11 years, rendering Inter's own 3-0 victory, at home to Sampdoria, ultimately irrelevant.

Milan cruise to title on final day

What could have been a nervous Sunday turned into a walk in the park for Milan, as Olivier Giroud scored twice before Franck Kessie put the result beyond doubt before half-time.

Milan were given minimal trouble by Sassuolo as they secured the three points they required, as Inter were left just behind despite a convincing win of their own.

Ivan Perisic opened the scoring just after the interval before a Joaquin Correa double put Inter three up in the space of eight second-half minutes, however, they have to settle for second.

Milan end more than a decade of hurt

It has been a tough 11 years since Milan last won the title, with the club suffering financial crisis off the pitch and a fall from grace on it.

They fell into mid-table, finishing as low as 10th in the 2014-15 season, and were absent from European competition for a number of seasons.

However, they have been returning to their former strength under Pioli, playing in the Champions League for the first time since 2013-14 in this campaign, and have now earned a 19th Serie A crown.

They have been helped back to the top by a mix of youth and experience, with exciting talents like Mike Maignan, Fikayo Tomori and Sandro Tonali paired with seasoned campaigners such as Giroud and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

