AC Milan will fight until the end after Juventus draw - Kessie
Franck Kessie has vowed that AC Milan will fight until the last minute when they visit Juventus in Turin for the second leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final.
Stefano Pioli's side were held to a 1-1 draw at the San Siro on Wednesday after Ante Rebic's 61st-minute opener was cancelled out by Cristiano Ronaldo's effort from the spot in added time.
Kessie was in action for the duration as Milan settled for a draw with 10 men, following Theo Hernández's sending off.
With the trip to Allianz Arena scheduled for March 4, the Ivorian midfielder promised that Milan will fight for a place in the Coppa Italia final until the end.
"In Turin we will fight until the last minute to reach the final," Kessie wrote on Instagram.
On the Serie A table, AC Milan are placed 10th,10 points behind the Champions League qualification zone.
They host Torino for their next league match on Monday.