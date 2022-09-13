AC Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream AC Milan against Dinamo Zagreb on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom and India

AC Milan are looking for their first win in the 2022-23 Champions League as they welcome Dinamo Zagreb at San Siro on Wednesday. Group E is one of the most open groups on the second matchday as Dinamo shocked Chelsea in their opening game while the Rossoneri were held in Salzburg.

Stefano Pioli's men were reduced to 10 men as they beat Sampdoria 2-1 in Serie A with Junior Messias and Olivier Giroud on target but the visitors are on a six-game winning streak after a one-goal win at HNK Gorica.

More significantly, AC Milan will be looking for their first Champions League win at San Siro since beating Celtic 2-0 there on September 18, 2013.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AC Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb date & kick-off time

Game: AC Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb Date: September 14, 2022 Kick-off: 5:45pm BST / 12:45pm ET / 10:15pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch AC Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on CBS Sports.

In the UK, BT Sport 1 is showing the game between AC Milan and Dinamo Zagreb on TV, with a live stream available through the BT Sport app.

Fans in India can catch AC Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb on the Sony Sports Network, with streaming service on SonyLIV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. CBS Sports fuboTV UK BT Sport 1 BT Sport website/app India Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV

AC Milan squad & team news

Besides long-term absentees Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alessandro Florenzi, Divock Origi, Rade Krunic and Ante Rebic are also expected to miss the tie. Expect Olivier Giroud to continue as the lone frontman.

Meanwhile, Pioli will be thinking about handing starts to the new arrivals in Sergino Dest and Aster Vranckx.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Dest, Kalulu, Tomori, Hernandez; Tonali, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao; Giroud

Position Players Goalkeepers Maignan, Tatarusanu, Mirante, Jungdal Defenders Tomori, Kalulu, Kjaer, Thiaw, Gabbia, Hernandez, Ballo-Toure, Calabria, Dest, Florenzi Midfielders Tonali, Bennacer, Bakayoko, Pobega, Vranckx, Krunic, Diaz, Adli, Saelemaekers Forwards De Ketelaere, Leao, Messias, Rebic, Origi, Giroud, Ibrahimovic, Lazetic

Dinamo Zagreb squad and team news

Rotating the squad over the weekend, it will not be a surprise to see similar XI that beat Chelsea in the opening matchday. Mislav Orsic is fresh from scoring the late winner in the HNK Gorica win as a substitute and should start, along with Bruno Petkovic.

With a lone striker up front, Dinamo tactician Ante Cacic would also switch to a three-man backline with Josip Sutalo at the heart.

Dinamo Zagreb possible XI: Livakovic; Ristovski, J Sutalo, Peric; Misic; Moharrami, Ljubicic, Ademi, Ivanusec, Orsic; Petkovic