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AC Milan's transfer activity is focused on attack, where Brazilian Endrick of Real Madrid is preferred to Italian-German Nicolò Tresoldi of Bruges.

AC Milan's directors have their eye on the rest of the pitch, too: Portugal's Gonçalo Inacio of Sporting Lisbon tops their defensive shopping list, while a big name has resurfaced in midfield.

Quotidiano Nazionale reports that AC Milan are swooping for Scott McTominay.

The Scottish midfielder is under contract with Napoli until June 2028, earning a net salary of €3 million a year.

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Any extension would require a considerable pay rise, but talks between the parties over a possible renewal have stalled abruptly in recent weeks.

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The player also fears that president Aurelio De Laurentiis's club does not share his ambitions.

Born in 1996, McTominay arrived from Manchester United for €30.5 million in the summer 2024 transfer window.

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Since then, he has made 91 appearances for Napoli, scoring 32 goals and providing 10 assists, as well as winning a Serie A title and a Supercoppa.

On 8 September last year, Scott McTominay underwent heart surgery at Spire Manchester Hospital to treat a mild, benign heart arrhythmia. The cardiac ablation procedure was entirely successful and, after a period of rest and treatment, he regained clearance to play in October. He returned to manager Massimiliano Allegri's squad after missing three Serie A matches (against Inter, Bologna and Fiorentina) and one Champions League match against Arsenal, as well as four Scotland matches in the Nations League against Slovenia, Switzerland, North Macedonia and Slovenia.

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AC Milan are ready to make a move for McTominay, who would form a dream central-midfield partnership with Adrien Rabiot.

The Frenchman is close to agreeing a new contract. His current deal, worth €3.5 million net a year until June 2028 (with an option for a one-year extension), will be extended by another two seasons until 2030, with a pay rise to €5 million net a year plus bonuses.

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With those two thoroughbreds in midfield, AC Milan could further extend the career of another midfield star: Croatia's Luka Modric, who is 41 and showing no signs of it.