AC Milan, Moreira’s delight: “Today AC Milan showed character and we showed we can play like AC Milan.”

Diego Moreira spoke to Dazn after Milan-Genoa:

Was Ramos's pass intended for you?

"I think Gonçalo had passed it to me, but Pulisic scored, so I'm delighted all the same (smiles, editor's note)".

A

Next matches MIL Serie A 12:00 FRC

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response after Ferencvaros:

"We train to improve in this area. We can't play well, then badly, then well again. We need to find consistency. It takes time, but we'll find it. Today Milan showed character and we showed we can play like Milan".

What does the manager ask of you?

"He asks me to defend a lot because he knows I can do it and I can improve. I know I need to improve, but it's part of my development".

Your idol CR7 is retiring from the national team:

"I think he's done everything he could for Portugal. It's his decision and we have to respect it. I think the whole football world should be happy for him, and I wish him the best for the rest of his career".