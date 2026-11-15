AC Milan, Maignan injured in France v Turkey: comes off at half-time, what injury has he suffered?

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Milan goalkeeper and captain injured: he is forced off at half-time in France v Turkey.

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A worry for AC Milan: goalkeeper and captain Mike Maignan suffered an injury in the first half of France's match on the sixth matchday of the Nations League. The former Lille player hurt his right thigh, according to L’Equipe.

He had to go off at half-time with the match still goalless. Restes replaced him.

With Maignan's condition still unclear, his availability for AC Milan's upcoming matches is in doubt.