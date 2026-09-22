AC Milan, listen to Stramaccioni: "Amorim has not abandoned the back three, I'll explain what he is looking for"

Andrea Stramaccioni, speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, gave his verdict on the tactical tweaks AC Milan showed against Lecce: "I do not think he has abandoned the back three, I simply think that against Lecce we saw an intelligent variation in building from the back. From what I know of him, Amorim always starts with a 3-4-2-1 in his teams, with a positional block. He did it at Sporting and, albeit with fewer results, at Manchester United. His aim is to create triangles and diamonds within the pitch. Let us take the example of Gila. In the Portuguese coach's game plan, he should always have three possible passes: to the left midfielder, to the right wing-back or to the attacking midfielder. The same goes for everyone else. Once Amorim believes the team have 'digested' the positional model, he starts to apply variations. Against Lecce we saw one: a back four in build-up with a rotation that takes Gila into the full-back position, where he is not uncomfortable, Modric operating as the deep-lying playmaker and Rabiot in a role more suited to him, one in which he can attack the box. Out of possession, however, even if little of it was seen against Lecce, AC Milan went back to defending with a back three".