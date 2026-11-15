AC Milan, Cardinale prepares for a major January transfer window: a budget of more than €70 million

Cardinale wants to build an even stronger, more competitive squad, knowing that much more investment is needed. Amorim's squad has clear weaknesses: he needs a defender who can give him more options and a striker who can support Ramos in place of Camarda, who will leave on loan.
Winning the Serie A title is the aim. If that is not possible this season, Red Bird want to lay the foundations for next season. They are also considering potential signings for the future, such as Sylla of Union Saint Gilloise or Ilicevic, the 2010-born player from Eintracht Framcoforte who has already made his Serie A debut.