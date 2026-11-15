AC Milan, Cardinale prepares for a major January transfer window: a budget of more than €70 million

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Cardinale’s infectious enthusiasm will also be a factor in AC Milan’s plans for the winter transfer window. The club’s owner intends to allocate a budget of 60–70 million for a striker, with Real Madrid’s Endrick and Bruges’ Tresoldi the names under consideration. But that is not all: a centre-back and a wide player will also arrive, pushing up the budget.

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Cardinale wants to build an even stronger, more competitive squad, knowing that much more investment is needed. Amorim's squad has clear weaknesses: he needs a defender who can give him more options and a striker who can support Ramos in place of Camarda, who will leave on loan.

Winning the Serie A title is the aim. If that is not possible this season, Red Bird want to lay the foundations for next season. They are also considering potential signings for the future, such as Sylla of Union Saint Gilloise or Ilicevic, the 2010-born player from Eintracht Framcoforte who has already made his Serie A debut.