AC Milan, Cardinale plans a major January transfer window: budget of more than €70 million

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Cardinale’s infectious enthusiasm will also be a factor in the business AC Milan intend to do in the winter transfer window. The AC Milan owner plans to set aside a budget of €60–70 million for a striker, with Real Madrid’s Endrick and Bruges’ Tresoldi the names under consideration. But it does not end there: a centre-back and a wide player will also arrive, pushing the budget higher.

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Cardinale wants to build an even stronger, more competitive squad and knows it will take much more investment. Amorim's squad has clear weaknesses: it needs a defender to give the manager more options and a striker to support Ramos in place of Camarda, who will leave on loan.

For Red Bird, the aim is to win the Serie A title. If that is not possible this season, they want to lay the foundations for next season. They are also considering potential future signings, such as Sylla of Union Saint Gilloise or Ilicevic, the Eintracht Frankfurt player born in 2010 who has already made his Bundesliga debut.