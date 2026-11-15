AC Milan, Cardinale plans a major January transfer window: budget of more than €70 million

Cardinale wants to build an even stronger, more competitive squad and knows it will take much more investment. Amorim's squad has clear weaknesses: it needs a defender to give the manager more options and a striker to support Ramos in place of Camarda, who will leave on loan.
For Red Bird, the aim is to win the Serie A title. If that is not possible this season, they want to lay the foundations for next season. They are also considering potential future signings, such as Sylla of Union Saint Gilloise or Ilicevic, the Eintracht Frankfurt player born in 2010 who has already made his Bundesliga debut.