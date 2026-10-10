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AC Milan, Amorim do without Pietro Terracciano: here is who will be the third goalkeeper behind Maignan and Torriani

AC Milan

Pietro Terracciano also among AC Milan’s unavailable players, in addition to Alexis Saelemaekers, whose absence was already known: young Bouye called up

Belgian winger Alexis Saelemaekers will miss Sassuolo v AC Milan, scheduled for tomorrow at 6pm at the Mapei Stadium. Ruben Amorim will also be without third-choice goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano.


Instead of the former Fiorentina man, Ruben Amorim has called up the

young

2008-born Leo Bouyer who will therefore act as third-choice goalkeeper behind the other youngster Lorenzo Torriani. Meanwhile, Pervis Estupinan has recovered, travelled with his team-mates and will be

available

to the Portuguese manager.

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