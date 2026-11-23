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Jamie Carragher believes Chelsea have no chance of achieving anything this season unless they sign a dominant centre-back in January. The Liverpool legend tore into the partnership of Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana after Saturday's 4-1 home thrashing by Leeds, and also admitted he has been surprised by the style of football Xabi Alonso's side have been playing.

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Carragher: Chelsea have a 'massive problem' at centre-back

Carragher has insisted that Chelsea must sign a dominant centre-back or they will achieve nothing this season. The Blues have conceded 20 goals in 11 Premier League games, and Leeds exposed them again on Saturday as Dominic Calvert-Lewin bullied Colwill and Fofana in a 4-1 home defeat that has piled pressure on Alonso.

"Chelsea have got a massive problem at centre-back and if they don't change it in January, they're going to have a big problem in terms of where they feel they should be this season with the Champions League," Carragher said on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football.

'This will never work' as a partnership

The former Liverpool defender, who also recalled Brian Brobbey's display in Sunderland's 1-0 win before the international break, did not hold back on either player.

"Colwill at Sunderland against Brobbey gave the penalty away, and the manager took him off at half-time. Fofana's performance against Man United, especially in the first half, was one of the worst you'll see from a centre-back this season," he said. "As a partnership, this will never work because they're not physical enough and there's no real leader there."

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Lacroix only a 'sticking plaster'

Chelsea signed Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace for £51 million in the summer, but he has missed the last three matches with a hamstring injury. Carragher, who said the situation reminded him of Liverpool before they signed Sami Hyypia, does not see him as the answer.

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"This is not going to change with what they have. Lacroix is a decent player, that's a sticking plaster until the next transfer window in January or the end of the season," he said. "Until they sign that dominant centre-back and leader, they've got absolutely no chance of achieving anything."

Carragher surprised by Alonso's style

Carragher also admitted he has been surprised by Alonso's Chelsea, saying they "rely on the front three a lot" instead of playing the possession football many expected.

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Alonso's side sit eighth, 12 points behind leaders and defending champions Arsenal, and travel to Nottingham Forest on Friday.