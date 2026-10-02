Absolute European giant continue to chase Givairo Read and await crucial departure

Givairo Read remains a Feyenoord player after a turbulent summer. Technical director Dévy Rigaux kept hold of him despite interest from Europe's top clubs, but one European giant still have their eye on the 20-year-old full-back.

On Friday morning, Christian Falk of BILD Sport reported that Read remains high on Bayern Munich's list. "It was not an option to sign him this summer. Not because he was too expensive or because they were not convinced enough."

"Bayern could not sell Sacha Boey," the journalist writes. The Frenchman's salary is still weighing on der Rekordmeister's wage bill, which meant the Dutchman could not make the move to Germany.

"Max Eberl (technical director, ed.) was only allowed to spend a budget of up to €70 million. All in all, he had to sell and shuffle things around, and in the end there was no money left for Read," Falk explains.

For now, Bayern remain keen on the Feyenoord player, according to the Bayern insider. "If they can let Boey leave for another club, room will open up to sign Read. He is highly regarded for that position."

Read is still attracting plenty of interest, with Premier League clubs also keen on the wing-back's services. "If one of those clubs makes an offer, Bayern will struggle to pay much more than the amount they would ideally be willing to spend on him," Falk concludes.