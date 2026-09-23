Virgil van Dijk will keep the Netherlands captaincy under Spanish coach Xavi Hernandez, who has settled the question of the armband and named three deputies, according to Dutch website "voetbalprimeur".

Denzel Dumfries, Nathan Aké and Cody Gakpo are the reserve captains for now, Xavi announced, each ready to take the armband whenever Van Dijk is absent.

Nothing is set in stone, though. The technical staff plan to look again during the next international break in November and decide which players best fit the leadership group.

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Xavi smiled in front of the cameras: "It is not only Virgil who is important. Denzel, Cody, Nathan, the more experienced players must help the young players and the new generation."

"Naturally, they must be important within the squad," he added. "And since Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona player) is not present, Denzel (Real Madrid), Cody (Liverpool) and Nathan (Fenerbahçe) will be the reserve captains."

Van Dijk led the Netherlands as main captain throughout the 2026 World Cup. The Liverpool defender has worn the armband since 2018, when he took it for the first time in a friendly against England.

Next up, the Netherlands host neighbours Germany tomorrow, Thursday, at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam in the first round of Group Two matches in League A of the UEFA Nations League.

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