Abraham Okyere: Beerschot V.A seal signing of Ghanaian teenager

The European club in the last few weeks has been in talks with Inter Allies to secure the services of the 18-year-old

Ghana international Abraham Okyere has sealed a transfer to Belgian Jupiler Pro League outfit Beerschot V.A.

The 18-year-old has arrived in Europe from Inter Allies but was playing on loan at Al Hilal United in the United Arab Emirates.

The Belgian outfit has confirmed the signing on their official website by stating: "Eighteen-year-old Abraham Okyere is Beerschot's latest recruit.

"The Ghanaian youth internatiional from Inter Allies was on loan at Al Hilal United in the United Arab Emirates, where he excelled as a box-to-box player and was chosen in the Team of the Season.

"Yesterday [Tuesday] he signed a two-year contract with Beerschot."

Okyere learned his trade in Inter Allies' Youth Academy and made his debut in their first team at the young age of 16.

The club is renowned for their academy and produced players like Joseph Aidoo (formerly with Racing Genk, now at Celta de Vigo) and Daniel Amartey from Leicester City.

Okyere is their third talented player to make the move to Europe. Last season he was on loan at Al Hilal United where he played all games.

Beerschot technical manager Sander Van Praet welcomed the signing of the youngster by stating: "Abraham is a central midfielder, technically strong and with impressive running ability.

"[Okyere] is yet another fine acquisition for our club," Beerschot chairman Francis Vrancken acknowledged. "We are happy, satisfied and proud we were able to snatch him under the eyes of a handful of other interested clubs.

"Great work from our scouting cell."

Inter Allies' chairman Rabeh El-Eter shared Vrancken's pride and happiness; "Okyere is a shining example for our club. He is passionate about his football, very disciplined and works really hard.

"This transfer is another step up for him. We will be missing him a lot but he deserves this opportunity to make the grade in Europe. I am sure he will easily adapt in Belgium and soon become a happy and valuable asset at Beerschot.

"We wish him all the best."