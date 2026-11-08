Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Atletico Madrid v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/2027Getty Images Sport
Translated by

Abou Trika criticises Barcelona's performance against Atletico: their defence is street-level but they are lucky

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
LaLiga
M. Aboutreika
L. Yamal
Spain
Egypt

The Egyptian football legend analyses the first half in the Metropolitano clash

Mohamed Aboutrika didn't hold back. The former Egyptian star turned beIN Sports analyst tore into Barcelona's defending during the first half against Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano, where the twelfth round of the Spanish league fixture went in level at 1-1.

Giuliano Simeone put Atletico ahead in the tenth minute. Fermin Lopez hit back for Barcelona on the stroke of half-time, levelling things up in the 45th.

During his analysis on beIN Sports, Aboutrika savaged the visitors' backline, highlighting how easily Atletico's players carved their way through to Joan Garcia's goal. "Barcelona's defence is street level," he said.

Joking with his studio colleagues, he went on: "Atletico Madrid reach Joan Garcia's goal with ease. If the three of us went onto the pitch, we would be able to reach Barcelona's goal."

Next matches
BAR

BAR

LaLiga

22 Nov 2026

VIL

VIL

GET

GET

LaLiga

22 Nov 2026

ATM

ATM

The former Al Ahly man pointed out that Atletico created plenty of openings in the first half but failed to make them count, while Barcelona dragged themselves level from a solitary chance thanks to Fermin Lopez's strike before the break.

Barca rode their luck to stay level, Aboutrika reckoned. He suggested Fermin Lopez's goal could hand them a vital lift after the interval and drag them back into the contest, particularly given how they'd wilted under the hosts' attacking pressure.

His verdict on the first 45 was damning. Beyond Lamine Yamal's movement, Aboutrika saw nothing from Barcelona going forward. There was no convincing attacking display, no real threat other than the teenager, and a defence that looked all at sea.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google