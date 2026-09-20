Mohamed Aboutrika, the former Egyptian Al-Ahly star, launched strong criticism at Jose Mourinho, the manager of Real Madrid, and Diego Simeone, the coach of Atletico Madrid, between the two halves of the match that brought the two sides together today, Sunday, in the seventh round of La Liga.

The first half ended in a goalless draw, amid violence, hard challenges and major refereeing controversy, without any serious chances at either goal.

During his analysis of the match on the "beIN Sports" channels, Aboutrika said: "Mourinho and Simeone are being generous with the line-up, and in the second half whoever abandons that generosity will win."

He added: "Simeone must take off his son immediately (Giuliano), as he is offering nothing, and if Atletico want to win they must substitute him."

He continued: "Mourinho is also being generous with Vinicius, he must take him off if he wants to win, and there are those on the bench who deserve to take part, such as Bernardo Silva."

He went on: "The two sides are not playing real football. Where are the chances? We want real chances, and if you pick out incidents they will be the refereeing incidents, with the referee going to the VAR screen and not brandishing the red card. Why does he do that?"

Aboutrika added: "Real Madrid and Atletico have been influenced by the beautiful football Barcelona produce in their matches, but we want football worthy of the derby."