Aberdeen vs Rangers: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Steven Gerrard's men recently won 4-2 at Pittodrie and are chasing another win in the Scottish Cup quarter-final clash against the Dons

Steven Gerrard’s quest for a first trophy since taking charge at continues on Sunday, when his side visit in a Scottish Cup quarter-final.

The Gers have hit their stride over the past couple of weeks, trouncing , and by scoring 14 goals without reply.

By contrast, Aberdeen head into the game after a limp 2-0 home loss against Hamilton in midweek, which surely ended their chances of finishing second this season.

Game Aberdeen vs Rangers Date Sunday, March 3 Time 1:30pm GMT / 8:30am ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be streamed via ESPN+.

US TV channel Online stream N/A ESPN+

In the UK, the game will be shown on Premier Sports 1 and can be streamed via Premier Player.

UK TV channel Online stream Premier Sports 1 Premier Player

Squads & Team

Position Aberdeen squad Goalkeepers Lewis, Cerny Defenders Devlin, Toban, Ball, Considine, Lowe, Logan Midfielders Ferguson, Gleeson, Mackay-Steven, Shinnie Forwards McGinn, McLennan, Wilson, Stewart, May, Cosgrove

Scott McKenna will return to the heart of the Aberdeen defence, which should make up for Max Lowe’s likely absence.

Tommie Hoban and Shay Logan are missing, while midfielder Frank Ross is sidelined.

Possible Aberdeen starting XI: Lewis; Ball, McKenna, Devlin, Considine; Ferguson, Shinnie; McLennan, Stewart, Mackay-Steven; Cosgrove

Position Rangers squad Goalkeepers McGregor, Foderingham, Firth Defenders Tavernier, Flanagan, McCrorie, Katic, Barisic, Worrall, McAuley, Goldson Midfielders Jack, Halliday, Coulibaly, Arfield, Grezda, Davis Forwards Candeias, Morelos, Lafferty, Middleton, Defoe, Kent

Steven Gerrard is still without familiar injury absentees Jamie Murphy, Graham Dorrans and Eros Grezda.

Furthermore, Andy Halliday and Scott Arfield are likely to miss out.

Goalkeeper Wes Foderingham has typically played in cup matches and should replace Allan McGregor.

Possible Rangers starting XI: Foderingham; Tavernier, Worrall, Goldson, Barisic; Jack, Davis, Kamara; Candeias, Morelos, Kent

& Match Odds

Rangers are 1/1 favourites with Bet365, while Aberdeen can be backed at 11/4. A draw is priced at 12/5.

Match Preview

Rangers might have recorded a resounding 4-0 win over Dundee in midweek, but ahead of a Scottish Cup clash with Aberdeen on Sunday, manager Steven Gerrard wants more from his players.

Early goals from the in-form Glen Kamara and James Tavernier gave the Ibrox club the platform for a straightforward success, but though Alfredo Morelos added another midway through the first half, the legend felt his side let their standards slip before Jermain Defoe’s last fourth.

“We want to keep trying to score and being hungry and being relentless,” he told Rangers TV.

“It's another clean sheet, it's another strong win, but there were two sides to us tonight and I'm going away slightly disappointed believe it or not.

“I didn't really recognise us in the second half. We gave them some chances we shouldn't have. Against better teams, you'll get punished for that.

“I said to them at the end: ‘Don't put me or the supporters through that again because you've got a responsibility to keep entertaining right until the final whistle.’”

Gerrard will expect a reaction at Pittodrie at the weekend, where his side won 4-2 in a fiery match less than a month ago.

Since that defeat, the Dons have not been at their best, winning through comfortably against Championship side Queen of the South in the Scottish Cup but subsequently struggling at home against and Hamilton, picking up one point when the target would have been six.

Manager Derek McInnes was left particularly frustrated by Wednesday’s loss against the relegation strugglers.

“I can only apologise to the supporters for the level of performance," he said after that loss.

“Clearly we expect far more of ourselves. We have to make sure we are competitive all of the time, not just in some games.”

After criticising his side’s level of bravery in midweek, he will hope to see far more from his team as they aim to reach their second Scottish Cup final in three years and second major final of the 2018-19 campaign after going down 1-0 to in the League Cup final back in December.