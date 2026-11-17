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Morocco secured their place at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday. Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania will host the tournament. The World Cup quarter-finalists won 0-1 away to Niger, sealing qualification after just four matches with two qualifiers still to play.

Ajax forward Abdellah Ouazane scored his first goal for Morocco after 20 minutes. The winger found the far corner with a neat finish after a clever backheel from Real Madrid player Brahim Díaz.

The 17-year-old Ouazane made his third international appearance against Niger. He had previously played 15 minutes against Gabon (a 3-1 win) and six minutes in the home match against Niger (a 5-1 win). National-team coach Mohamed Ouahbi gave the winger his first start on Tuesday before Ayoub Oufkir replaced him after an hour.

Ouazane is also breaking through at Ajax. Coach Míchel Sánchez regularly gives the youngster playing time on the left wing.

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African football confederation CAF nominated the winger for its Talent of the Year award in early November. His rivals include Yan Diomande (Real Madrid) and Ayyoub Bouaddi (Manchester City).

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Ouazane looked set to join Real Madrid in the summer of 2025, but a permanent move never materialised. The forward remains under contract at Ajax until mid-2028.

Morocco are now assured of a place at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations after coming through a qualifying group with Niger, Gabon and Lesotho.

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Morocco won the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year after a 3-0 win over Senegal awarded under the rules. They also won the tournament in 1976 and lost the final in 2004.