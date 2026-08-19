"My time here will always be special in my life. Now I have the chance to play in a country I have always wished for," said Romano Schmid when his departure from Werder Bremen was made official. The Austria international leaves the Bundesliga for Serie A and has reached his dream destination of Italy.

At 26, Schmid wants the next step in his career. For a player of his calibre moving to Italy, you might have expected a club more firmly established in Serie A, in the bracket of Atalanta Bergamo, Fiorentina, Lazio or Bologna. Or even Como, who after a rapid rise have already reached the Champions League.

Instead, Schmid is heading to Frosinone Calcio. They are a promoted side who, in their previous three seasons in Italy's top flight, have always gone straight back down. Over the past ten years, they have become a classic yo-yo club. Frosinone have spent far longer on the second tier than the first.

Romano Schmid likely to make major salary jump in Frosinone

On first glance, Schmid's decision to swap the Werder shirt for Frosinone's looks surprising and, above all, not like a sporting step up. Look closer, though, and it makes more sense. His new club from the town of just over 40,000 people south-east of Rome are effectively newly rich. Schmid is set to earn €3.5 million per year in Frosinone, a clear financial upgrade on his Bremen contract, which is thought to have brought him only around €1.5 million annually.

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That new financial muscle comes from the US investment fund Clara Vista, already the majority shareholder at English top-flight promoted club Ipswich Town, which bought into Frosinone this summer.

For €41.5 million, Clara Vista acquired 80 per cent of the shares in the Italian club, while president Maurizio Stirpe continues to hold the other 20 per cent. The 68-year-old, a native of Frosinone, has been at the helm of his beloved club for 23 years and intends to remain so for at least another two years. Stirpe is deeply rooted in Frosinone. The stadium is named after his father Benito, who led the club as president in the 1960s.

"Clara Vista have liquidity that was not available to us," Stirpe junior said about the investor's arrival. As a child of the club, he is naturally very keen to ensure that Clara Vista do not go it alone. "We will work together to continue the path of recent years and expand it through the ideas the fund brings in. Clara Vista complement our expertise perfectly: they have what we need - and vice versa. We must avoid operational overlap," said Stirpe.

The son of a German nightmare plays in Frosinone

Fresh money is, of course, the main thing Clara Vista bring to Frosinone. In the long term, some of it will go into infrastructure and the academy. The youth set-up has already produced results, with goalkeeper Lorenzo Palmisani and left-back Gabriele Bracaglia, two genuine home-grown players, serving as key pillars of promotion last season.

Then there is the 20-year-old midfield talent Matteo Cichella, who made himself indispensable over the course of last season after arriving at under-19 level from big neighbours Roma. And with Filippo Grosso, another 19-year-old took his first steps in the first team after joining from the Juventus academy at 17. He is, incidentally, the son of Fabio Grosso, who abruptly ended Germany's summer fairytale in the 2006 semi-final and worked as coach in Frosinone from 2021 to 2023.

Much of Clara Vista's money is also set to go into the footballing present in the short and medium term, in other words the current squad. Schmid, for whom a base fee of €8.5 million is reportedly being paid to Werder, with the overall package including bonuses apparently able to rise to as much as €10.5 million, immediately became Frosinone's record signing.

They have never spent more on a player. In fact, the Italians have never committed this much to transfers this early in a summer window. Alongside Schmid, the two midfielders Luis Hasa (€2.5 million) and Alessio Zerbin (€2 million), both of whom came from Napoli, as well as left-back Aleksa Terzic, from RB Salzburg for €2.5 million, mean that three other transfers from 2026 rank in the top six most expensive signings in Frosinone's history.

Frosinone have also brought in another Austria international in Florian Grillitsch, who left Braga on a free transfer and is well known in Germany from his Bundesliga days with Hoffenheim and Bremen. Kevin Akpoguma, a Hoffenheim stalwart, has also signed for Frosinone, while Anouar El Azzouzi arrived from third-tier relegated side Fortuna Düsseldorf.

Will Frosinone stay in Serie A for longer than a year for the first time?

Frosinone are strengthening to make history. After each of their previous three promotions, they went straight back down to Serie B a year later. In 2015, the club, who had once spent a long time fluctuating between the third and fourth divisions, first managed to make the leap into Italy's top flight.

Back then, they surged from Serie C to Serie A with two promotions in a row, but finished 19th and were immediately relegated again. Two years later, they were back up, but in 2018/19 they were once again hopeless in the top division. Their third and most recent attempt to stay up came closer than ever before: on the final matchday of the 2023/24 season, Frosinone lost 1-0 to Udinese Calcio, when a 0-0 draw would have been enough for survival.

Only a year later, in May 2025, total collapse was looming. They almost dropped into the third tier for the first time since 2014. Frosinone, who finished 15th in the second division, only just escaped the relegation play-offs, and only because four points had been deducted from direct rivals Brescia Calcio.

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A year later, then, second place and a return to Serie A were anything but expected. Yet coach Massimiliano Alvini, who had been installed after the near-relegation in 2025, delivered exactly that.

Alvini, now 56, had to work his way up through small Italian clubs for years and also looks set to stay on under the new investors. Clara Vista's arrival has had another major effect too: he has so far been able to keep the core of the promotion-winning side together, with no key player sold yet. Without the new financial options, that would hardly have been possible.

Investor money strengthens Frosinone's hand in the transfer market

"Sales used to be a necessity; now we are no longer completely under that financial pressure," president Stirpe stressed. Promotion hero Fares Ghedjemis is the clearest example yet of Frosinone's new transfer-market credo. The 23-year-old Algerian, signed in 2024 for just €300,000 from the French third division, was Frosinone's attacking standout last season with 15 goals and three assists.

Now Ghedjemis has made it into Algeria's World Cup squad and several notable clubs are chasing him. In the past, Frosinone would probably have sold long ago, but the €7 million that Monaco are said to have most recently offered was clearly too little for the Italians.

Meanwhile, Celtic and Rangers, the two Scottish giants, are reportedly pushing hard for Ghedjemis, but their efforts could yet come to nothing. Frosinone, where the right winger is still under contract until 2028, reportedly do not want to let him go for less than €21 million. With investor money behind them, that hard-line stance is of course far easier to hold.

For now, then, Frosinone are trying to avoid stepping back into the lift going down. The long-term aim could be to reach the point where it no longer feels like a surprise when players of Schmid's category choose Frosinone.