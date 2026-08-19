"My time here will always be special in my life. Now I have the chance to play in a country I have always wanted to play in," said Romano Schmid when his departure from Werder Bremen was made official. The Austria international is swapping the Bundesliga for Serie A and has now reached his dream destination in Italy.

At 26, Schmid wants to take the next step in his career. For a player of his calibre moving to Italy, you would probably have expected a transfer to an established Serie A club in the bracket of Atalanta Bergamo, Fiorentina, Lazio or Bologna. Or even to Como, who after a rapid rise have already made it to the Champions League.

Instead, Schmid is heading to Frosinone Calcio. The promoted side have always gone straight back down in their previous three seasons in Italy's top flight and have become something of a yo-yo club over the past ten years. Frosinone have spent far longer on the second floor than the first.

Romano Schmid likely to make major salary leap in Frosinone

On first glance, Schmid's decision to swap the Werder shirt for Frosinone's looks surprising and certainly not like a sporting step up. Look closer, though, and it starts to make more sense. His new club from the town of just over 40,000 people south-east of Rome are effectively newly rich. Schmid is set to earn €3.5 million per year in Frosinone, a major financial jump on his Bremen deal, which reportedly brought him only around €1.5 million annually.

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That raises an obvious question: where has Frosinone's new financial muscle come from? The US investment fund Clara Vista, already the majority shareholder at newly promoted Premier League club Ipswich Town, bought into Frosinone this summer.

For €41.5 million, Clara Vista bought 80 per cent of the shares in the Italian club, while president Maurizio Stirpe continues to hold the other 20 per cent. The 68-year-old, a native of Frosinone, has run his beloved club for 23 years and wants to carry on for at least another two. Stirpe is deeply rooted in Frosinone. The stadium is named after his father Benito, who led the club as president in the 1960s.

"Clara Vista possess liquidity that was not available to us," Stirpe junior said of the investor's arrival. As a child of the club, he is naturally keen to make sure Clara Vista do not go it alone. "We will work together to continue the path of recent years and expand it through the ideas the fund brings in. Clara Vista complement our expertise perfectly: they have what we need - and vice versa. We must avoid operational overlaps," said Stirpe.

The son of a German nightmare plays in Frosinone

Above all, Clara Vista are bringing fresh money to Frosinone. In the long term, some of it is meant to go into infrastructure and the youth setup. The academy has already started producing results, with goalkeeper Lorenzo Palmisani and left-back Gabriele Bracaglia, two genuine home-grown players, serving as cornerstones of promotion last season.

Then there is the 20-year-old midfield talent Matteo Cichella, who became indispensable over the course of last season after arriving from big neighbours Roma at Under-19 level. Filippo Grosso, a 19-year-old who joined from Juventus' academy at 17, also took his first steps in the first team. He is the son of Fabio Grosso, who abruptly ended Germany's summer fairytale in the 2006 semi-final and worked as coach at Frosinone from 2021 to 2023.

A large chunk of Clara Vista's money is also set to go in the short and medium term into the footballing present, in other words the current squad. Schmid, for whom a base fee of €8.5 million is reportedly being paid to Werder, with the total package including bonuses apparently able to rise to as much as €10.5 million, has immediately become Frosinone's record signing.

Never before have they spent more on a player. In fact, the Italians have never committed this much money to transfers by this stage of a summer window. Alongside Schmid, the two midfielders Luis Hasa (€2.5 million) and Alessio Zerbin (€2 million), both of whom arrived from Napoli, plus left-back Aleksa Terzic, who joined from RB Salzburg for €2.5 million, mean three other transfers from 2026 rank among the six most expensive signings in Frosinone's history.

They have also brought in Florian Grillitsch, another Austria international well known in Germany from his Bundesliga days with Hoffenheim and Bremen, after he left Braga on a free transfer. Kevin Akpoguma, another Hoffenheim stalwart, has also signed for Frosinone, while Anouar El Azzouzi arrived from third-tier relegated side Fortuna Düsseldorf.

Will Frosinone stay in Serie A for longer than a year for the first time?

Frosinone are strengthening because they want to do something they have never managed before. After each of their previous three promotions, they went straight back down to Serie B a year later. In 2015, the club, who had once spent a long time bouncing between the third and fourth tiers, reached Italy's top flight for the first time.

After back-to-back promotions, they surged from Serie C to Serie A, but a 19th-place finish sent them straight back down. The next promotion came only two years later, but in 2018/19 they were again hopeless in the top division. Their third and so far last attempt to stay up at the top level came closer than ever before. On the final matchday of the 2023/24 season, Frosinone lost 1-0 to Udinese Calcio, when a 0-0 would have been enough for survival.

Only a year later, in May 2025, total collapse loomed. They came close to dropping into the third tier for the first time since 2014. Frosinone finished 15th in the second division and escaped the relegation play-offs by the narrowest of margins, and only because direct rivals Brescia Calcio had four points deducted.

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That is why their sudden second-place finish a year later and return to Serie A came as such a surprise. Head coach Massimiliano Alvini, appointed after the near-relegation in 2025, pulled it off.

The 56-year-old spent years working his way up through small Italian clubs and now looks set to stay on under the new investors. Clara Vista's arrival has had another major effect too: Alvini has so far kept the core of the promotion-winning side together, with no key player sold yet. Without the new financial power, that would hardly have been possible.

Investor money boosts Frosinone's position in the transfer market

"Sales used to be a necessity; now we are no longer completely under that financial pressure," president Stirpe stressed. Promotion hero Fares Ghedjemis is the clearest example yet of Frosinone's new transfer-market creed. The 23-year-old Algerian, signed in 2024 for just €300,000 from France's third division, was Frosinone's attacking standout last season with 15 goals and three assists.

Ghedjemis made it into Algeria's World Cup squad and is attracting interest from several high-profile clubs. In the past, Frosinone would probably have sold him long ago, but the €7 million Monaco are recently said to have offered was clearly far too low for the Italians.

Meanwhile, Celtic and Rangers are both apparently pushing hard for Ghedjemis, but their efforts could still come to nothing. The reason is simple. Frosinone, where the right winger is under contract until 2028, reportedly do not want to let him go for less than €21 million. With investor money behind them, it is naturally far easier to hold that line.

So Frosinone are trying to stay out of the lift going down this time. In the long term, the aim could be to reach the point where it is no longer a surprise when players of Schmid's level choose Frosinone.