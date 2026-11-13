Brian Riemer, the head coach of the Denmark national team, intends to travel to Barcelona to meet Hansi Flick, in order to examine the reasons behind the repeated injuries suffered by Andreas Christensen, and to try to reach solutions that ensure the defender regains his physical fitness.
According to the Spanish newspaper "Marca", injuries have wrecked Christensen's rhythm and continuity over recent seasons, both for Barcelona and his national team.
The Danish defender had to withdraw from his national team's squad during the current international break to recover properly from his latest setback, a muscular problem in the rectus femoris of his left quadriceps.
That situation has alarmed Denmark's manager, who plans to travel to Barcelona and sit down with Hansi Flick to discuss the defender's physical condition.
Christensen, Barcelona's veteran defender who renewed his contract a few months ago for a further two seasons, has missed 7 matches this term with a muscular injury to the quadriceps of his left leg.
Last season hit him even harder. He sat out 36 matches for Denmark and Barcelona with a string of physical problems, including a torn cruciate ligament.
During the 2024-2025 campaign, the Danish defender was unavailable for 50 matches because of problems with his Achilles tendon and a muscular injury.
Brian Riemer, the Denmark manager, revealed a few days ago just how difficult Christensen found the decision to pull out of the current international break, in which the Danes face Portugal and Norway.
Riemer said: "He saw that he was not ready, and so he was forced to pull out. Given the state his body is currently in, he does not feel he is ready to play international matches."
He added: "He loves Denmark. I almost heard a man crying over the phone last night, because of how frustrated and deeply upset he felt about this situation."
Denmark's manager intends to travel to Barcelona to meet Flick and examine the causes of Christensen's recurring injuries, according to the Danish newspaper "BT" on Friday, hoping the pair can find solutions together.
The newspaper quoted Riemer saying: "I have already agreed with Hansi Flick that I will go to meet them, and we will sit around one table and work on putting together a good plan."
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I began my journey in journalism in 2012 through the Egyptian newspaper Al Tahrir, where I initially specialized in local politics before shifting my focus to sports in 2014, continuing with the same outlet. I later moved on to write for Al Fareeq and Al Maqal newspapers.
After specializing in covering domestic football in Egypt, I expanded into international football in 2018 through Al Ain Sports, where I worked for six months. I then fulfilled a long-held ambition by joining the team at Kooora, the largest sports website globally, allowing me to continue pursuing my passion for European football that has grown since the early 2000s.
My passion for global football dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, but my true love for European football began with following the UEFA Champions League at the turn of the century. This, in turn, drew me particularly to Italian football, especially AC Milan—a club I chose to support instinctively after watching my very first match. Despite admiring teams like Arsenal, Barcelona, and Manchester United at various points during my youth, the Rossoneri have held a special place in my heart ever since.
I specialize in translating international sports news, a role that aligns with my passion for following transfer developments and uncovering behind-the-scenes stories within team dressing rooms, as reported by global media outlets.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, I would place Gianluigi Buffon in goal, supported by a back four of Roberto Carlos, Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Nesta, and Cafu. In midfield, I rely on Clarence Seedorf, Luka Modrić, and Zinedine Zidane, while in attack I would feature my all-time idol Ricardo Kaká alongside Ronaldinho and Zlatan Ibrahimović.
During my time at Kooora, I have published numerous reports, features, and analyses, most notably:
- Luka Modrić… The warrior who refused to play in his name
- Rodrygo… From Remontada kid to the mysterious man in Alonso’s project
- Kroos… The ever-present absentee in the Club World Cup
- Kooora Story: Ronaldo’s surprise that ignited Ferguson’s enthusiasm