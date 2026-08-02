A wedding befitting football's billionaire: unbelievable surprises in the lavish life of Ronaldo and Georgina

Cristiano Ronaldo and his fiancée Georgina Rodríguez are preparing, according to media reports, to embark on a new chapter of their love story, with an eagerly awaited wedding ceremony that could rank among the most lavish sport has ever seen.

Confirmation would make the occasion a natural extension of the luxurious lifestyle the couple have long shared with their followers, blending rare cars with high-end jewellery and luxury properties around the world.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, and Georgina Rodríguez, 32, will marry at the end of this week on the Portuguese island of Madeira, the birthplace of the Portuguese star, according to media reports.

German newspaper "Bild" reported that the couple have booked out Funchal Cathedral entirely to host the ceremony, a step that reflects the exceptional nature of the anticipated event.

Should the wedding go ahead, it will cap a relationship that began in 2016, when Ronaldo met Georgina in the Spanish capital, Madrid.

The Portugal captain was playing for Real Madrid at the time, while Georgina was working in a "Gucci" store.

Their relationship developed quickly. They had their daughter Alana Martina at the end of 2017, before the family expanded to include several children.

One photo reveals a fortune exceeding 17.8 million euros

Georgina Rodríguez rarely misses a chance to give her Instagram followers a glimpse of the luxurious lifestyle she shares with Ronaldo.

One photo published in 2025 showed the couple inside a "Bugatti Centodieci", which the "Daily Mail" newspaper estimated to be worth around 11.6 million euros.

Both wore luxury watches from the "Patek Philippe" brand. Ronaldo's diamond-studded watch is estimated at around 605,000 euros, while Georgina's is worth around 380,000 euros.

Georgina's engagement ring added to the opulence of the scene, with estimates putting its value at around 5.2 million euros. That brings the total value of the car and jewellery visible in the single photo to more than 17.8 million euros.

An exceptional marriage proposal and gifts worth millions

Ronaldo spared no effort to make the marriage proposal an exceptional event, according to "The Sun" newspaper. It went beyond an engagement ring worth millions of euros, with a collection of luxury gifts reaching a value of around 313,000 euros.

Among the gifts was a white "Porsche Taycan", estimated to be worth around 90,000 euros, along with a luxury watch from the Swiss brand "Audemars Piguet" worth around 61,000 euros.

He also gave her handbags from the "Christian Dior" and "Louis Vuitton" brands worth close to 8,000 euros, as well as a collection of exclusive dresses and blouses valued at around 20,000 euros.

Two luxury villas on a private island

Cars and jewellery are only part of the picture. The couple pour considerable attention into the real estate sector too.

Reports indicate that Ronaldo and Georgina own two luxury villas on the private island of "Nujuma", overlooking the Red Sea, an island reachable only by boat or seaplane.

Together, the two properties cost an estimated 8 million euros. The villas offer ample space to welcome family members, along with a private retreat that grants the couple complete privacy during their holidays.

The first billionaire in football history

None of these luxury possessions weigh heavily on Ronaldo, given the enormous fortune he has built throughout his career on and off the pitch.

His net worth is estimated at around 1.4 billion dollars, according to the "Bloomberg" agency, making him the first footballer in history to reach the one billion dollar mark.

With the anticipated wedding drawing near, Ronaldo and Georgina look set to keep writing a love story that stretches beyond stardom and fame into one of the most luxurious lifestyles in the world of sport.