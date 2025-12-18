A walk into the light: Franz Beckenbauer at the World Cup in Italy - Icons 1990

Even now, World Cup celebrations still produce that moment when every carefully choreographed party suddenly tips into chaos and stops following any script: Gennaro Gattuso striding across the pitch at Berlin's Olympic Stadium in 2006 wearing only his underpants after giving the rest of his clothes to the tifosi in the stands, Iker Casillas kissing his then girlfriend, TV journalist Sara Carbonero, on the lips during an interview that was supposed to be professional after Spain's 2010 triumph, or the shameful scenes when Turkish chef Salt Bae suddenly fancied himself an Argentina player in Qatar in 2022 and snatched the trophy from the hands of Lionel Messi and Co. At least he did not have any salt with him.

Then there is the scene burned into the memory of at least every German football fan old enough to remember it: Franz Beckenbauer, brown curls, long flowing jacket, hands in the pockets of his light, wide trousers, gold medal around his neck, wandering slowly and absent-mindedly across the pitch at the Stadio Olimpico while around him his players celebrate wildly like children, chased by photographers and cameramen. An intimate moment of solitude and calm in the middle of collective madness.

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1990: A year in which everything seemed possible for Germany

"It was all so far away. Even though there was so much cheering and such a loud atmosphere. I was simply on the pitch, and I also realised that I was moving. But I had the feeling that someone was pushing me. Someone was urging me on. Someone was pulling me. But what was I thinking during that time? I don't remember anymore. I was probably dreaming," Beckenbauer himself said in describing those lonely moments.

It is 8 July 1990. Germany have just become world champions for the third time, something only Brazil and Italy had managed before them, and on this magical final night of the 1990 World Cup in Italy, the legend, football's Kaiser Franz Beckenbauer, definitively becomes the guiding figure of German football and something close to the secret president of a country just finding itself anew.

The World Cup lands in the middle of a year in which everything seems possible for Germany and the Germans. Beckenbauer and his players deliver a summer of collective bliss. The Berlin Wall fell on 9 November 1989, the two German states are in the process of growing together, at least in the sense understood by the West German Federal Republic of Germany. On 3.10.1990, a few months after the triumph in Rome, the GDR will join the Federal Republic. After an agonising 40 years of separation, the experiment of actually existing socialism on German soil comes to an end. Although the East German players are not yet there in Italy, both German states celebrate the title equally. The 1990 World Cup feels like the first all-German experience, the first shared triumph of a nation divided for so long.

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Franz Beckenbauer became only the second person to win the World Cup as a player and coach

Franz Anton Beckenbauer, 44 years old on this night in Rome, achieved in his final match as team manager of the German side what previously only the Brazilian Mario Zagallo had managed: to become world champion as a player and coach. He, perhaps the most improbable of all Germans, casual, light, elegant, sensitive, drawn to beautiful things, conducts this triumph. Franz Beckenbauer is a child of the sun, blessed with such an aura that for a moment his surroundings seem to stand still when he enters the room. World champion as a player, world champion as a coach, later architect of Germany's summer fairytale in 2006. Everything seems to come easily to him, until much later nothing will be easy anymore. Allegations of corruption arise over the 2006 World Cup bid he led, one of his sons dies of cancer and it breaks his heart not only literally: dark thoughts, bypass operations. Beckenbauer withdraws from public life. Then an eye infarction, Parkinson's, and with it the onset of dementia. On 7 January 2024, an early death at 78.

Yet that sad ending for the guiding figure who in the end became human again is still a long way off in 1990. "Go out there, enjoy yourselves and play football," he told his players in the dressing room before the final. It is the simplest team talk imaginable, one that says a lot about the man Franz Beckenbauer, but it does not mean that as a coach he is any kind of airhead. Throughout the entire tournament he prepared his team meticulously for every opponent. In no match do his players look surprised. They are always dominant and always in control. At the same time, every individual knows, including the established and future world stars such as Lothar Matthäus, Jürgen Klinsmann, Andreas Brehme, Jürgen Kohler, Thomas Häßler or Rudi Völler, what he CANNOT do. There Beckenbauer is ruthless. Of course he knows that not even his captain Lothar Matthäus, who plays a fantastic tournament in Italy, is blessed with the kind of talent he himself had. Matthäus also does not quite measure up to Diego Armando Maradona, even if the Argentinian would later describe him as his toughest opponent and favourite rival.

Kaiser Franz, O Rei Pele and Koning Johan rule football

Beckenbauer's significance for world football goes even higher than that. Perhaps nobody ever did more with the ball than Maradona, but he never invented a new position. Beckenbauer did. He turned the sweeping libero into a withdrawn playmaker, a quarterback of football who organised the game and launched the attack until Arrigo Sacchi introduced the back four, zonal marking and forechecking at AC Milan a few years after the Rome final. As a player, Beckenbauer specialised in long, precise diagonal passes with the outside of the foot and irresistible dribbles out of defence, back straight, eyes always on the pitch. Long before anyone invented the GOAT debate, Beckenbauer with his elegance, the force of nature Pelé with his goals, and the genius Johan Cruyff as the defining figure of Dutch Voetbal Totaal led world football. Kaiser Franz, O Rei Pele and Koning Johan: three friends who ruled football.

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As a coach, though, Beckenbauer had no problem reminding his players of their mortality. After the rather narrow 1-0 in the quarter-final against Czechoslovakia, Matthäus and Co get the dressing-down of their lives. "Franz was beside himself. He swore that we were the biggest idiots and first kicked an ice bucket right across the dressing room. We had no idea what was going on," Andreas Brehme would later say in describing Beckenbauer's outburst. Never before had he been insulted like that, Matthäus would agree. "But Franz did that quite deliberately. He was always forward-thinking and wanted to make a statement."

Beckenbauer's team were responsible for Lineker's legendary saying

A few days later, the semi-final against England becomes the best match of the entire tournament, with two superbly prepared teams giving nothing away over 120 minutes. Germany win the shootout in the end and Gary Lineker delivers his legendary line. "Football is a simple game: 22 men chase a ball for 90 minutes, and in the end the Germans always win."

In the surge of emotion after the final victory, Beckenbauer would say something broadly similar a few days later, only without Lineker's fine irony. In doing so, he saddled his previous assistant coach and successor Berti Vogts with an almost unmanageable burden. "We are now number one in the world, we have long been number one in Europe. Now the players from East Germany are joining us as well. I think the German team will not be beatable for years to come. I'm sorry for the rest of the world."

Things turned out differently. Under Berti Vogts, who compared with the elegant cosmopolitan Beckenbauer came across more as a rather staid everyman German, the DFB team would go out in the quarter-finals in the USA in 1994 and in France in 1998. The European Championship triumph in England in 1996 with Oliver Bierhoff's golden goal would be the only further title in that decade for an all-German team, although it would at least come with former GDR citizen Matthias Sammer, from Dresden, as the best player of the tournament.

On the night of Beckenbauer's Roman stroll, though, 1996 is still just as far away as Beckenbauer's first game as team manager of the national team once was. In 1984, after Germany under Jupp Derwall had for the first time gone out in the group stage of a tournament at the European Championship, he became team manager, also thanks to a campaign by his friends at the newspaper BILD. "Franz: Ready", Germany's biggest newspaper had headlined on the day of Derwall's dismissal. Beckenbauer had in fact merely signalled that he could imagine taking on a role as an adviser, but the story was out in the world. When the DFB actually asked him whether he would take over from Derwall and rescue German football, he either could not or did not want to go back. Overnight, the 39-year-old columnist and retired footballer Beckenbauer, who had played his last game for Cosmos New York in September 1983, had become team manager Beckenbauer.

He was team manager and not head coach because Beckenbauer never obtained a coaching licence. Officially, one of his assistants with a coaching licence always served as the head coach. But Beckenbauer was the boss, and even if he did not reinvent football from the touchline, Franz Beckenbauer was every bit as meticulous as he was successful as a coach. World Cup final in 1986, European Championship semi-final in 1988, the triumph in Rome, and later league champion and European Cup winner as a two-time interim coach at his Bayern Munich.

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Beckenbauer loosens the reins - as long as it is not about football

Alongside the excellent preparation for opponents and the prophylactic shouting, team spirit is the secret of Germany's success at the 1990 World Cup. The Germans effectively have half a home tournament in Italy. Five players in Germany's final team earn their money in Serie A, then the best league in the world. Alongside Thomas Berthold and Rudi Völler, who play for AS Roma, Lothar Matthäus, Andreas Brehme and Jürgen Klinsmann form the German faction at Inter Milan. The previous year Inter had won the scudetto, and alongside Napoli's Maradona, Lothar Matthäus had been the best player in Serie A.

While Maradona and Argentina at least get to play three of their seven matches in Naples at the 1990 World Cup, and there, cheered on by the Neapolitan fans, knock Italy out of the tournament, the DFB team actually play five matches at San Siro. The Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, this cathedral of football, becomes Germany's home stadium in every respect. The Germans also base themselves nearby, staying in a castle complex on Lake Como. Beckenbauer has learned from the negative experiences of 1986, when the players had already suffered cabin fever during the World Cup preparations at the Malente sports school, and opens the camp to families. At least during the day, the players' wives are also allowed into the training camp and around the pool. One or two beers or a glass of vino in the evening are expressly permitted, and nobody tells the smokers off either. If a player ever feels an urgent need to get out, Lothar Matthäus's small Peugeot cabriolet is parked outside the door, key left in it. Beckenbauer loosens the reins, as long as it is not about football.

The tournament starts with a 4-1 against Yugoslavia and two goals from Lothar Matthäus, above all his dynamic solo run and thunderous finish for 3-1, which becomes one of the emblematic goals of the tournament. After a 5-1 against the overmatched United Arab Emirates and a solid 1-1 against Carlos Valderrama's and Rene Higuita's Colombians, their arch-rivals from the Netherlands are already waiting in the last 16. Rudi Völler is sent off because Frank Rijkaard spits at him, one of the biggest wrong decisions in history. Jürgen Klinsmann plays the game of his life. 2-1. Then come the ice-bucket dressing-down match against Czechoslovakia, the shootout against England and finally the big final. Again against Argentina, as in 1986, only this time the Germans are the favourites.

The final, though, is a disappointment, nothing anyone today needs to revisit on YouTube or FIFA+ or wherever. Argentina are missing no fewer than four suspended players, including striker Claudio Caniggia, who in the semi-final had still made Italy cry with his equaliser, which first made Argentina's fortunate penalty shootout win possible.

All through the 1990 tournament, the Argentinians have shown little interest in scoring goals and mainly defended hard and fouled nastily, but the final turns into one long kicking match. The South Americans finish with nine men and do not create a single real chance in the 90 minutes. The best player on the pitch is Guido Buchwald of Stuttgart, a resolute defensive player with a blond mullet, who produces the game of his life in the final as the man marking Diego Maradona.

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How Buchwald drove Diego Maradona to despair

"At the start he was in good form," Buchwald once recalled of his private duel with the best footballer on the planet, "but then he became more and more irritated." Maradona had become "smaller and smaller" over the course of the match. "You again," Maradona groans at one point, sitting on the turf in frustration after Buchwald has once again won a challenge. You again, the world star's unconditional capitulation to the Swabian destroyer. The one who receives a special trophy: "Diego" is what Guido Buchwald would be called by football fans in Germany from then on. Going forward, though, Diego and his team-mates do not have many ideas that evening either. As a result, a World Cup final is decided by a penalty for the first time in history. Perhaps even more inevitably, in a game dominated by Argentine fouls, a non-foul leads to the decisive penalty. Rudi Völler falls in the penalty area into the outstretched leg of Roberto Sensini, a spot-kick that would not survive any VAR review, as Völler himself admits today.

Andreas Brehme's penalty, cheered in Germany and in Italy too, with the Stadio Olimpico a sea of flags in black-red-gold and green-white-red, comes with its own special story, one so delightfully out of time that it tells you plenty about football back then: Brehme steps up only because Lothar Matthäus does not feel entirely sure of himself. In the first half, the captain had had the sole of his boot break. "A material defect. The stud was hanging away under my foot. Like a milk tooth still hanging on somewhere by the last fibres," Matthäus would later recall. A material defect? Or perhaps material fatigue? Matthäus, actually always under contract with Puma, and with his father working as caretaker for the outfitter from the Franconian town of Herzogenaurach, had already been wearing the Adidas Copa Mundial in size 40 ⅓ for the national team since 1982. Back then, at least with the German national team, players were not allowed to wear the boots of their choice or their sponsors. And the national team is Adidas territory (until 2027, when Nike takes over).

Maradona laced the boots Matthäus wore in the final

Back to Matthäus and his broken Copa Mundial: the boot is now also on display in the German Football Museum because it can tell another story too. In 1988 it had even caressed the magic feet of Diego Armando Maradona for one match. The world star had forgotten his boots for Michel Platini's farewell match, so Matthäus lent him his spare pair, those iconic Copa Mundials that break in the final in Rome. Maradona had a special way of lacing his boots, he always left one eyelet free. Matthäus kept the lacing that way, got used to it, and so in the biggest final of his life against Maradona, he wears boots that had been laced by Maradona.

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After the sole breaks, Matthäus changes boots at half-time, but the spare pair are half a size too big. It is another detail that, almost 35 years later, when every star is handed three pairs of boots for any random friendly, you really have to picture properly: they are playing in a World Cup final and the kit man has not brought enough properly fitting boots for everyone. Legendary. Or perhaps not.

Whatever the case, Matthäus does not feel entirely secure in the slightly too big and unworn boots and passes up the penalty. Andi Brehme steps up. He places the ball so perfectly low to the left beside the post that even penalty killer Sergio Goycochea in the Argentina goal has no chance. Brehme turns away and runs off, waving both hands up and down in front of his chest. He jumps awkwardly into the air, once, twice, until his team-mates bury him beneath them. A wonderfully genuine, wonderfully spontaneous and certainly unrehearsed celebration, one that in the weeks afterwards was surely copied again and again in playgrounds, not only by the author of these lines. 4:42 minutes of play and 3 minutes of stoppage time later, Germany are world champions.

Rummenigge on co-commentary: Germany are world champions for the third time

The German players embrace and leap about. Maradona cries. Beckenbauer gives an interview while his players are already getting ready for the presentation ceremony. The stadium whistles as the Argentina players receive their medals. Maradona cries. Relentlessly. Heartbreakingly. Women in flowing white dresses with monstrous marble sculptures on their heads, Romulus and Remus with the Capitoline Wolf, the Colosseum and so on, step onto the podium. Mad images. Gold medals for the German players and the coaches. The World Cup trophy. "Certainly the most kissed object here in the stadium," Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, the World Cup captain in the lost final of 1986, says on co-commentary on ARD. "Yes, of course, they still don't dare go near the ladies," commentator Gerd Rubenbauer dad-jokes. Rummenigge laughs through the second-hand embarrassment, not everything really was good in the Nineties. Garish light show. The players run through the stadium with the trophy. "Victory!" chant the German fans. Sepp Maier, the world champion goalkeeper of 1974 and now goalkeeping coach, films everything with his Super 8 camera, only 22 years later would this unadulterated World Cup documentary, with the simple title "We are the Champions", premiere at Berlin's 11mm film festival. The Stadio Olimpico, a sea of flags in black-red-gold and green-white-red. The players bounce. Bounce. Bounce. Celebrate. Bodo Illgner carries Icke Häßler on his back. Andreas Brehme kisses the trophy. Franz Beckenbauer walks into the light.