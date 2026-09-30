Until the end of the twentieth century, the Spanish national team's trophy cabinet contained only a single European title, in 1964. Its best achievement at the World Cup was fourth place in 1950, a ranking that remained Spain's highest at the tournament until 2010.

Fast forward a quarter of a century, and Spain sit on the throne of world football, still shining at European level in the Nations League after a summer that crowned "La Roja" with a second World Cup title. So how did this transformation happen?

The clubs' academies formed the backbone of the revival, foremost among them "La Masia" at Barcelona. The building was converted on 20 October 1979 into a residence for youngsters arriving from outside the city, and today it houses more than 300 young players.

Barcelona invested generously in its academy, with an annual budget reaching 30 million euros, according to a 2015 report by Harvard Business School. That report also noted that half of Barcelona's players aged 18 and 19 were studying at university, the highest proportion among Europe's leading clubs.

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The competition was not limited to Barcelona. Real Madrid's academy "La Fabrica" houses around 300 players who stay within it for three years on average, alongside the schools of Athletic Bilbao, Villarreal, Valencia and Sevilla.

What set these academies apart was one essential difference: they prioritised tactical intelligence and skill over physical build. So players such as Xavi and Iniesta emerged, players who might have been discarded at other schools.

By 2010, the impact of "La Masia" hit its peak. It became the first academy in history whose graduates occupied the top three places in the Ballon d'Or: Messi, Iniesta and Xavi.

The Spanish federation: one philosophy from youth to senior level

At institutional level, the Spanish federation linked the age-group national teams to a unified playing philosophy and kept stable technical staff who moved between the age groups.

The results came quickly. Spain were crowned European Under-19 champions in 2002, 2004, 2006 and 2007, and they became Italy's partner in the record for European Under-21 titles, with five titles, including the consecutive triumphs of 2011 and 2013.

A central infrastructure reinforced this path. The federation opened the "City of Football" in Las Rozas on 12 May 2003, with a budget of nearly 46 million euros, making it a permanent base for the camps of all the national teams.

On coach qualification, in 2017 Spain had around 15,089 coaches holding a "Pro" or "A" licence from the European federation, compared with only 1,796 in England, according to the British newspaper "The Guardian".

The secret lies in ease of access. Obtaining the "A" licence in Spain cost 960 pounds sterling, compared with 3,645 pounds in England. The result is that the Spanish child receives professional training from his very first steps.

The fruit of the building process

The fruit of this building process appeared in the senior national team. Twenty of the 23 players on the list of Euro 2008 winners had passed through the Spanish age-group national teams, and most of them had been crowned with titles at youth level.

At the 2010 World Cup, seven Barcelona players started the final, and the Catalan club's players scored all of Spain's goals in the tournament. The generation then completed its historic treble at Euro 2012, becoming the first national team to win three major tournaments in a row.

What distinguishes the Spanish experience is that it did not collapse after the retirement of the Xavi and Iniesta generation. The clearest proof is the current coach Luis de la Fuente, who took charge of the youth national teams from 2013, led the Under-19 team to the European title in 2015, then the Under-21 team to the title in 2019, before being promoted to the senior team. Under his leadership, Spain were crowned Euro 2024 champions, becoming the most successful at the continental title with four titles.

The greatest coronation came last July. Ferran Torres scored the winning goal in the 106th minute (1-0) against Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, making de la Fuente the oldest coach to win the World Cup at 65 years old.

The Spanish genius

Compare Spain with the fate of the powers that historically preceded them, and the genius of the experience becomes clearer. Since 2008, Spain have reaped two World Cup titles (2010 and 2026) and three European titles (2008, 2012 and 2024).

Germany, by contrast, managed only a single World Cup title in 2014 without any European title. Italy won only the Euro 2021 title, while England remained with their single world title won in 1966.

Recent years prove that Spain have turned success into a stable system: academies that teach a single philosophy, age-group national teams that follow the same approach, an army of qualified coaches, and a senior team coach who emerged from the womb of this system.

Thanks to this, Spain became the first nation to hold both the men's and women's World Cup titles at the same time, and the first team to win the World Cup more than once in the 21st century, while historic powers such as Germany, Italy and Brazil search for a way back.







