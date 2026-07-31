Basaksehir crashed out in the second round of Conference League qualifying on Thursday evening, losing 2-0 in the second leg at Inter Turku in Finland. The fancied Turkish top-flight side will not play in Europe next season.

Last week's first leg, their first competitive match of the season, had already gone badly as they could only draw 1-1 at home. In the return against the runners-up in the Finnish league, with Finland's season played within the calendar year, the Turks fell behind in the 18th minute when centre-forward Jasse Tuominen scored for Turku. Nigerian Clinton Jephta then made it 2-0 to the hosts shortly after the start of the second half (47), and Basaksehir never found a way back into the match.

"The truth always happens on the pitch. We did not deserve to reach the next round at any point in today's game," Sahin said after the final whistle as he tore into his side's performance. "We should feel this disappointment today. It was a very painful experience for all of us," the former Borussia Dortmund player and coach added. Sahin had started former Bundesliga striker Davie Selke, who had spells at Bremen, Hertha and HSV, but hooked him at half-time after a disappointing display.

Nuri Sahin had led Basaksehir to fifth place

Sahin, who made 274 appearances for Borussia Dortmund as a player, took over as head coach at Dortmund in summer 2024. However, he had to leave again after just over half a year and, after a few months' break, eventually took over at Basaksehir in September 2025.





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By that point, the Istanbul club had just come through a poor start to the season. Sahin steadied the side and eventually led them to fifth place, which brought hope of European football. That hope has now vanished with their exit in the second round of Conference League qualifying.

Basaksehir's Süper Lig opening fixtures are a tough test

Now Sahin, whose contract runs until 2028, must clear this botched start to the competitive season from his players' minds as quickly as possible. "We didn't play the way we had trained. That means I didn't communicate it well enough. The responsibility lies with me," he said, taking the defeat on his own shoulders. In a little over two weeks, Basaksehir host Kocaelispor at the start of the new Süper Lig season. The opening run then gets no easier, with an away game at Trabzonspor on matchday two and an early meeting with champions Galatasaray on matchday four.

Turku, meanwhile, now head into round three of Conference League qualifying as favourites after their surprise win over Basaksehir. The Finns face FC Vaduz from Liechtenstein, the underdogs in the tie. If they come through that, Turku would still need to survive the play-offs to reach the league phase.