Bradley Barcola (24) has endured a difficult start to his career with Liverpool, especially after coming off injured an hour into the Champions League match against Atletico Madrid.

Three matches, no goals. Now the French left winger faces his first injury of the season.

Andoni Iraola confirmed on the eve of the third-round Carabao Cup tie against Tottenham that the summer signing was not yet ready to feature.

He said, according to "Foot Mercato": "He is not ready to train with the team yet. He is training on his own, but he has started to touch the ball. We want him back as soon as possible."

"He still has some time to recover, and it will take a while," he continued. "With all these long-term injuries, I think (Giovanni) Leoni has a slight edge over him."

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