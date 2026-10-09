The comparison is a blunt one and doesn't quite fit in every respect. At heart, though, it still feels apt: Hertha BSC are giving off a touch of Paris Saint-Germain these days.

For years, PSG chased the big prize of the first Champions League title in the club's history. Highly paid superstars such as Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi were meant to take the Parisians where they so desperately wanted to go, but they always fell short. Then, in the first year when none of those three dominant stars were still there, they finally landed the big trophy. And in the season after that, they even did it a second time straight away.

Hertha's resoundingly failed staging as a "big city club", with ambitions of becoming regulars in European competition, was only a few years ago. That lofty vision never made it off the page and ended up in the bin by relegation in 2023 at the latest. After that, Hertha had to cut their coat according to their cloth, but in the second-division cosmos they still looked a glamorous outfit, at least when it came to the big names they signed in the hope of leading the traditional capital club back to where, by their own self-image, they belong, namely the Bundesliga. Fabian Reese, Michael Cuisance, Diego Demme and Michal Karbownik were their names. Yet the promotion project had no success in the past three years.

Why did Hertha BSC sell Fabian Reese and Co.?

Could that change now, of all times, with the top stars and top earners largely gone? Unlike PSG, Hertha's prominent clear-out had straightforward financial reasons. The cash-strapped Berliners need money to gradually reduce their mountain of debt and were therefore forced to sell their most high-profile players. They brought in a total of €16.5 million in transfer fees for Reese (to VfL Wolfsburg), goalkeeper Tjark Ernst (to Feyenoord Rotterdam) and Cuisance (to RC Lens). On top of that, they have come off the high wages they would otherwise still be paying to Karbownik (to Basaksehir on a free transfer) and Demme (retirement).

Hertha also sold prized assets from their own ranks, including super talent Kennet Eichhorn (to Bayer Leverkusen) and attacking player Marten Winkler (to Anderlecht), and that pushed their summer transfer income to almost €30 million. Against that backdrop, plenty of people doubted whether the Old Lady, who had still been touted a year earlier as the number one promotion candidate, could absorb such an enormous loss of quality on the pitch.

Was a difficult season, with the potential for a slump, on the way? Especially with not a single new signing in place two weeks before the start of the season to offset the many high-profile departures. At that point, the Berliners were the only one of the 36 clubs across Germany's top two divisions who had still not signed a new player. "We have to believe that the strategy will work. This club deserves for us to do it seriously and solidly," managing director Dr Peter Görlich had to ask for patience.

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Roughly two and a half months later, Hertha have turned the summer's question marks into some very bold exclamation marks, at least for now. The capital club are top of the 2. Bundesliga as the only second-division side still yet to drop a point, with six wins from their first six games and already a seven-point cushion over relegated Wolfsburg in fourth place. That said, the "mini-PSG effect" has arrived, at least as a snapshot.

What defines Hertha BSC's new style of play

"We have implemented a new way of how we want to play," coach Stefan Leitl said, and that changed style is a cornerstone of his dream start after the club stuck by him despite a disappointing previous season. The main features of the new Hertha football are high intensity, man-to-man marking all over the pitch, higher and more aggressive pressing, plus a direct drive towards goal after winning the ball. In short, the Berliners' game has become bolder and cheekier, less stodgy than in the recent past.

"We play intensely and also perform well in footballing terms. We are brave, we are dominant," Leitl told Bild, stressing that the changed approach is "better tailored to the existing squad". Along the same lines, centre-back Niklas Kolbe, who has formed a first-class partnership in central defence with academy product Linus Gechter, recently said on Hertha's website: "The style of play suits me very well because I get through a lot with speed. When you have an open one-on-one almost over the entire pitch - at times I am standing at the opposition penalty area, but within seconds I have to be back at ours - then there are a lot of running duels. And I do not feel uncomfortable in those, quite the opposite. I definitely see my strengths in defending deep balls."

Meanwhile, the few additions Hertha were still able to make have already largely proved sensible reinforcements. Above all Oluwaseun Adewumi, the only one of the four new arrivals who could still be signed before matchday one. The 21-year-old Austrian, on loan from Burnley, has already scored three goals in his six league appearances so far and is causing plenty of havoc in attack.

New signing Pedersen raves about Hertha's new football: "I love that"

Mads Pedersen arrived as a €150,000 bargain from Augsburg and is the only new signing for whom a fee was paid. He has made an instant impact on the left of the back four without any bedding-in period at all, already providing two assists. "It is madness what is happening here. We play with a lot of risk. I love that. The coach allows me to make a lot of forward runs," the delighted Pedersen raved after the 2-1 win in Dresden immediately before the international break, the sixth win in the sixth second-division game of 2026/27.

Farid Alfa-Ruprecht, on loan from Bayer Leverkusen, has at least already shown his quality as a substitute, scoring the relieving third goal shortly before full-time in the 3-1 win at Osnabrück. Only centre-forward Gustaf Nilsson, on loan from Club Brugge, has not yet managed to make his mark and still needs a little time to settle in.

Hertha can also lean on one or two internal breakout performers who have suddenly become far more important. Midfielder Kevin Sessa and attacking player Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson, for example, show how players who had previously almost been written off can take on a very different role once the departures of established names create the necessary space.

Last season, Sessa was mostly a bit-part player, while Thorsteinsson, because his playing time had all but disappeared, was still loaned to Brann Bergen in Norway in the first half of 2026. Now the duo are fully established and each have a major hand in the outstanding start to the season. "Our Icelandic Messi," Pedersen joked appreciatively about Thorsteinsson after he had inspired the turnaround in Dresden with two superb long-range goals.

Academy products keep the Hertha DNA alive

Another positive side effect of the enforced austerity course is that Hertha are consistently continuing down the path they set out some time ago by giving more opportunities with the professionals to Berlin boys from their own academy. Soufian Gouram, a 20-year-old who joined Hertha at 13, is playing regularly, while 19-year-old Boris Mamuzah Lum is also knocking on the door, along with 20-year-old Selim Telib and 17-year-old Jerome Diallo. Gechter and Julian Eitschberger are regular starters, while Pascal Klemens and Marton Dardai are two more academy products with important roles in the squad. They stand for the Hertha DNA and provide identification and authenticity.

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"I get the feeling that everyone has understood what it is about," Leitl says, fittingly. The team, who lost so much quality in the summer, have found themselves all over again and the togetherness looks right. One culinary ritual that has taken hold early in the season points the same way: after all four league away wins so far, the whole team went for a doner kebab together in Berlin-Charlottenburg, at times celebrating the three points until late into the night. "I had never tried a Berlin doner before, it tastes brutally good. We new lads immediately have the feeling that we are all one family. The team is outstanding," said an enthusiastic Pedersen.

There is another sign of the spirit in this side: Hertha have recently handled difficult moments on the pitch in impressive fashion. They came from 2-0 down in the 5-3 win in Braunschweig, and they also turned it around in Dresden after going 1-0 behind. The Berliners also saw out the 2-1 win against Magdeburg despite midfielder-in-chief Paul Seguin being sent off for a second yellow after a good hour.

Now brimming with self-confidence after taking the maximum haul, Hertha must back up their dream start over the coming weeks and months if they are to actually be a top-flight club again in 2027. There may even be an added incentive: with Union having long since replaced Hertha as the number one in the capital, a renaissance on that front also seems possible. Hertha's thrilling start to the season is set against a horror start for the Iron Ones one tier higher, with Union second bottom on one point from four games. And so this newly formed Hertha side could also be closing in on a return as Berlin's leading force.