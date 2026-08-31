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محمد العيسى لاعب الاتفاقx/EttifaqSa
GOAL

Translated by

A top-class goalscorer: Mohammed Al-Issa, star of the opening month of the Joy League

Al Ettifaq U21 vs Damac U21
Al Ettifaq U21
Damac U21
Jawwy Elite League U-21
Saudi Arabia

Al-Ettifaq's Mohammed Al-Issa has burst out of the blocks to become the standout player of the opening month in the second edition of the JOY Elite Under-21 League. His goals have outshone every rival and grabbed the spotlight, driving his team's results.

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Al-Ettifaq played just two matches in August. Al-Issa needed only 180 minutes to prove he has a top-class goalscoring instinct, netting five times and firing his name among the competition's most anticipated talents.

The opener against Al-Tadamon was historic. Al-Issa dragged his team to a 10-1 thrashing, scoring four goals, a "super hat-trick", in one of the strongest individual displays the competition has seen since the launch of its second edition. It announced him early as one of the most dangerous forwards around.

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Jawwy Elite League U-21
Al Qadisiyah U21 crest
Al Qadisiyah U21
Al Qadisiyah U21
Al Ettifaq U21 crest
Al Ettifaq U21
Al Ettifaq U21
Jawwy Elite League U-21
Damac U21 crest
Damac U21
Damac U21
Al Riyadh U21 crest
Al Riyadh U21
Al Riyadh U21

His brilliance didn't stop there. Al-Issa struck again in the second round against Damac during Al-Ettifaq's 2-0 win, taking him to five goals in two matches and keeping his scoring impact alive in every appearance.

That start lays bare his ability to exploit chances and move effectively inside the attacking third. Scoring in two matches running proves his display against Al-Tadamon was no one-off, but the extension of a striking attacking level that could roll on through the coming rounds.

By the end of the first month, Mohammed Al-Issa stands as the most prominent name in the JOY Elite League. He tops the goalscoring charts, he has led Al-Ettifaq to a flying start, and he has thrown himself early into the race for top scorer. One to watch closely for the rest of the season.

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