"A tangled deal": Diomande's move to Madrid deprives Barcelona of "the awaited gem"

Yan Diomande's potential move to Real Madrid has become a direct threat to Barcelona's hopes of signing Kosovar striker Fisnik Asllani, the Hoffenheim star, after Leipzig tied his fate to the future of the Ivorian in an intertwined deal that could deprive the Blaugrana of their primary attacking target.

According to Spanish newspaper "AS", Leipzig are determined to sign the 23-year-old Asllani as a direct replacement for Diomande should the latter's move to the Spanish capital go through. That scenario leaves Barcelona in an extremely difficult position, especially as the Catalan club see the Kosovar striker as the ideal replacement for Ferran Torres.

Negotiations between Real Madrid and Leipzig over Diomande are only complicating the picture further. The Royal club want to seal the deal within the next few days, which means Leipzig will move immediately to activate the release clause in Asllani's Hoffenheim contract, worth 29 million euros. That would slam the door completely on Barcelona.

The Blaugrana face a frantic race against time. First they need to settle the future of Ferran Torres, which has become uncertain despite his brilliance in the 2026 World Cup final. He is hesitating over a new contract, with his current deal expiring in a year, amid strong interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid. Only then can they make an official move for Asllani.

Asllani has given his initial agreement to join Leipzig, yet the Kosovar striker is taking his time over the final decision. He scored 11 goals and provided 8 assists in 35 matches for Hoffenheim last season, and he is waiting on an official offer from Barcelona, a clear sign he would prefer a move to the Camp Nou if the Catalan club table a concrete bid.

The bigger problem lies elsewhere. Leipzig are pressing the player hard to settle his position, keen to secure the replacement before allowing Diomande to leave for Madrid. Barcelona's window of opportunity is narrowing dangerously with every passing hour.

This complex equation leaves Barcelona's board with two difficult options. They can hurry to settle the Torres file and move immediately for Asllani with an official offer, or they can risk losing their most prominent attacking target should Real Madrid land Diomande and Leipzig move quickly to seal the replacement deal.