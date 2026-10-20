The departure of Pedro Fernández Sarmiento, known as "Dro", to Paris Saint-Germain cost Barcelona more than a young talent. It became one of the most painful moments for Hansi Flick since he took charge of the Catalan side in the summer of 2024. Dro had enjoyed the German coach's trust, and his exit was one Flick viewed as a betrayal of it.

According to a report by the Spanish newspaper "AS", circles close to the club say Flick told Dro to gather his belongings and leave the dressing room once the player informed him of his decision to move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The details have not been independently confirmed, but they capture the scale of the shock inside Barcelona. The decision came suddenly, only a few months after the player's emergence with the first team.

Flick saw something exceptional in Dro. Despite his slight physical build, the youngster caught the coach's eye with his ability to turn under pressure, his ease on the ball and his decision-making on the pitch.

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That faith earned Dro a place on the team's Asian tour. There the young player began to draw attention, scoring against Vissel Kobe in an appearance that left a positive impression on the technical staff.

On 28 September, Dro took a new step in his career. He featured for the first time with Barcelona's first team against Real Sociedad, becoming the ninth "La Masia" academy graduate handed a chance under Flick.

The player was 17 at the time, tipped as one of the promising names in the club's future. He had joined the academy in 2022 from Val Miñor, alongside Pedro Villar.

Barcelona's plan collided with the player's wishes

Barcelona, according to the report, were preparing to extend Dro's contract until 2031, taking advantage of his turning 18 on 12 January 2026.

Matters took a different course once other clubs entered the negotiations. Borussia Dortmund led the chase before Paris Saint-Germain moved strongly to seal the deal under their coach Luis Enrique.

Money alone did not drive the decision. Dro weighed up the fierce competition for his preferred positions at Barcelona, with Pedri, Dani Olmo, Fermín López and Gavi all ahead of him. Unable to guarantee himself enough minutes, the young player seemed to prefer a path that offered greater opportunities to develop.

His move to Paris Saint-Germain went through for eight million euros, though the release clause in his contract would have allowed him to leave for just six million. The report says the higher fee came from an understanding between Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the president of the French club, and Joan Laporta, the president of Barcelona, both keen to show good faith and improve relations between the two clubs.

From the shock of departure to a new test in Paris

Dro's start with the French side was far from easy. He struggled to adapt to the rhythm of the French league, and his Champions League involvement last season amounted to a few minutes against Monaco in the play-off qualifying for the knockout rounds.

This season has gone better. He made a notable start in the Champions League against Slovan, then performed well against Strasbourg, giving his club positive signs over his ability to develop and earn a greater standing within the team.

His move was not without controversy inside Paris Saint-Germain. The newspaper "L'Équipe" published a report suggesting some staff and players in the club's youth teams believe signing young talents from outside the academy could harm the chances of the club's own rising players to develop and win enough minutes.

Dro's story stretches beyond a young player moving between two big clubs. It raises questions about the opportunities for rising talents, the difficulty of guaranteeing a place in squads crowded with stars, and the ability of clubs to keep the best products of their academies.

For Flick, the departure still stings. He had given Dro his trust and opened the doors of the first team to him. Now the German coach faces a new encounter with the player in a Paris Saint-Germain shirt, a meeting that drags back into focus a story whose ending was not the one Barcelona wanted.