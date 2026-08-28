Manchester City have entered the fray in Julian Alvarez's dispute with Atletico Madrid. The English club have moved to explore bringing the Argentine striker back to the Etihad on loan, a surprise twist that adds a fresh party to the saga over his future in the closing days of the transfer window.

Spanish newspaper "Marca" report that City made contact with Atletico over the past hours to gauge the Spanish club's stance on a loan. Pep Guardiola's side are staring at an attacking crisis after the departures of Omar Marmoush and Savinho, and that shortage has prompted the board to put Alvarez's name back on the table.

The move looks surprising. It was Alvarez, after all, who chose to leave two years ago, unable to secure the standing he wanted with Erling Haaland in his path. He headed to Atletico in search of a bigger role and more space to shine.

Getting him back to England will not be easy. City's approach has so far gone no further than an inquiry, and the club face the same obstacles that stopped Arsenal advancing decisively towards a deal.

Chief among them is Alvarez himself. The player shows no enthusiasm right now for a Premier League return, while Atletico hold firm and refuse to entertain any deal that fails to bring exceptional gains, with his value put at more than 150 million euros.

Alvarez, meanwhile, has sought to restore calm within Atletico. He missed three consecutive training sessions before undergoing an individual session on Friday evening alongside members of the coaching staff, in line with the programme the club drew up to prepare him, a sign of his desire to end the turmoil around his future.

Diego Simeone kept his cool. Ahead of the clash with Sevilla, Argentina's coach confirmed Alvarez would not be available and would not travel with the team, yet he avoided any criticism of the player. He stressed the strength and clarity of the board's position and voiced his hope that the striker would stay.