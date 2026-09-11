Turki Al-Sheikh could be lining up a move for Leicester City. A press report on Friday linked the chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority to a possible interest in the 2015-2016 Premier League champions, after his position was sounded out over a potential purchase.

The British network "sportbible" reports that Al-Sheikh's name has been linked to a possible interest in acquiring Leicester City as the club searches for new owners.

Al-Sheikh had tried during the summer to buy out the owners' stake in Derby County, Leicester's Championship rivals, but he pulled out of the deal in August. He cited his consortium's inability to strengthen John Eustace's squad with the season already under way.

Talk of a Leicester takeover has escalated alongside the interest in Derby, another struggling rival, with Al-Sheikh's name cropping up among the potential parties who might seek to succeed current owners King Power.

Ben Jacobs, a journalist at "talkSPORT", says it was Leicester officials who "sounded out" Al-Sheikh, with the club now up for sale.

Whether Al-Sheikh is personally involved or genuinely interested in acquiring Leicester remains unclear.

Two straight relegations have left Leicester in the third tier, and results have hardly improved in the early weeks of the new season.



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