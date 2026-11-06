A Saudi journalist has dropped a major bombshell, confirming that Al-Hilal manager Simone Inzaghi will lead the Italian into the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup.

Reports had suggested Al-Hilal's management put Inzaghi under observation to settle whether he would stay on, particularly after defeats to Neom in the Roshn League and Qatar's Al-Shamal in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Saudi journalist Abdulaziz Al-Muraisel told "Nabd Tuwaiq" otherwise. Al-Hilal's management fully intend to renew the Italian coach's contract in the coming period.

That renewal should have been announced last October, Al-Muraisel explained, but certain conditions set by Inzaghi pushed the matter back.

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The Saudi journalist expects the former Inter Milan boss to sign his new deal midway through the current season rather than waiting until it ends.

Al-Muraisel wrapped up by confirming Inzaghi will be at the helm should Al-Hilal reach the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup in around three years' time.

Qualification remains a hurdle. Al-Hilal have yet to book their place, with Al-Ahli the only side through so far after winning the first two editions of the AFC Champions League Elite. Two more editions, the current and next, are still to come.

Inzaghi launched his Al-Hilal career at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, steering them to the quarter-finals before they fell to Brazil's Fluminense.