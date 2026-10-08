Georgios Donis delivered the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27", yet the Greek coach's future with Saudi Arabia hangs in the balance. Media reports have revealed a prior agreement between the Saudi federation and Spanish coach Roberto Martinez to take charge of "the Green Falcons" in the upcoming period.

Donis succeeded Herve Renard ahead of the 2026 World Cup. He failed to drag the Green Falcons past the group stage in that tournament, but he did end a 23-year wait by reclaiming the Gulf Cup title.

Pressed on the coach's fate amid the Gulf Cup celebrations, Saudi Arabian Football Federation president Badr Al-Ruzaiza offered an answer that settled nothing.

"I cannot confirm whether the national team's coaching staff will continue or be changed before the 2027 Asian Cup," Al-Ruzaiza told the "Al-Riyadiyah Saudi" channel, adding that the matter concerned the federation's technical director, Matt Crocker.

"Al-Riyadiyah Saudi" reports that the Saudi Arabian Football Federation struck a deal with Martinez before the Gulf Cup even began, lining up the Spanish coach to take over ahead of the Asian Cup.

Victory on home soil, the channel added, has reopened the door to Donis staying on.

Al-Ruzaiza now faces two awkward options. He could keep Donis, apologise to Martinez and tear up their agreement. Or he could cut the Greek coach loose despite the trophy and the recent run of success, according to the same source.

A contract ties Donis to the Saudi federation until the end of the Asian Cup.

Martinez has been out of work since leaving Portugal following their 2026 World Cup exit against Spain.

His name had already been linked with Al-Nassr, home to Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix, as a potential successor to Portuguese boss Jorge Jesus. Those talks never reached a final agreement. The Netherlands job, too, has been floated as a destination.