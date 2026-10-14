Kylian Mbappe has fallen out with the very lawyers who won him his case against Paris Saint-Germain, according to a French press report published on Wednesday.

A Paris court ruled in December 2025, after months of proceedings, that the Real Madrid forward's former club owed him 61 million euros in unpaid wages and bonuses: 55 million euros plus a further 5.9 million euros in outstanding holiday pay and interest.

Delphine Verheyden, Mbappe's long-standing lawyer, had assembled a formidable team to mount the best possible defence. Pierre-Olivier Sur took on criminal matters, Thomas Clay handled the civil side and Frederic Cassereau covered employment law ahead of the industrial tribunal hearing.





Specialists of that calibre do not come cheap. Their fees run into hundreds of euros per hour, though even that is considered relatively modest against the usual rates.

The three struck an agreement with Fayza Lamari, Mbappe's mother, entitling them to contingency fees if PSG were found liable for anything above the 55 million euros the player had claimed.

A problem with Fayza Lamari

Lamari never signed that agreement, according to "L'Equipe", and she was later accused of breaching her verbal commitments.

Mbappe's own lawyers, in other words, ended up criticising their client for exactly what PSG had criticised: his mother's stance.

Clay, Cassereau and Sur then filed a complaint with the bar association, demanding 6.2 million euros on the basis of the agreement put to Lamari. She thought the figure excessive.

Both parties eventually settled amicably, with a payment of around 1.5 million euros on top of the fees.

Sources close to Mbappe rejected the suggestion that he had tried to dodge his obligations. He had simply been cautious, they said, and had refused to become "a source of quick profit".

"L'Equipe" also confirmed the fallout cost Verheyden her biggest client. Lamari and Ziad Hammoud, chief executive of the footballer's business empire, ended their collaboration with the lawyer who had represented Mbappe for a decade.