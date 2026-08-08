The elections for the board of directors of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation took a surprising turn, after the elections committee approved the list headed by Badr bin Sulaiman Al-Ruzaiza among the preliminary lists nominated for the sixth electoral cycle.

Approval came once the committee had finished examining and scrutinising the submitted files, verifying that the candidates met the conditions and requirements stipulated in the elections regulations.

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Seven lists had been put forward during the nomination period to compete for the presidency and membership of the board. One later withdrew, bringing the final number to six, all of which underwent review and scrutiny.

Then came the biggest surprise. The committee announced that Badr Al-Ruzaiza's list was the only one to meet every nomination condition, with the other five falling short of the requirements set out in the regulations.

Al-Ruzaiza's list includes Louay Mishabi as a candidate for the post of vice-president, alongside Lamia Bahian, Fahd Al-Mansour, Salman Al-Sudairi, Tamer Al-Saadoun, Omar Al-Juraisi, Nicolas Coward and Gerard Rody as candidates for board membership.









That outcome hands Al-Ruzaiza's list a commanding position on the electoral scene. It stands as the only one preliminarily approved after the file examination stage, pending the completion of the remaining procedures according to the approved timetable.

The result sends the Saudi football federation elections down a completely different path from the one expected. All eyes had been on a contest between several lists, before the examination results overturned the calculations and placed Al-Ruzaiza's list at the forefront.