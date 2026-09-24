Thierry Henry, the former France star, has raised questions about his stance on the appointment of his compatriot and former team-mate Zinedine Zidane as the new head coach of Les Bleus.

Henry declined to elaborate on Zidane taking charge of the French national team, offering only a brief comment on the beginning of a new era for Les Bleus under Zizou.

Asked by the Spanish newspaper "AS" about Zidane's arrival as Didier Deschamps' successor, Henry refused to analyse how the former Real Madrid coach had started life with the national team.

His reply was short: "That is not my problem, and I wish him the best."

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The former Arsenal star said no more. He steered clear of the detail around the national team's new phase, doing little beyond wishing success to Zidane, a man he once lined up alongside in the France shirt.

Yet Henry answered the rest of the interview's questions at length, and that contrast opens the door to speculation about a disagreement, or even opposition to Zidane's appointment.

France begin their journey under Zidane tomorrow, Friday, away to hosts Turkey in the first round of the UEFA Nations League.

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