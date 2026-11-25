Share Follow GOAL on Google

Morocco's Sofyan Amrabat, the star of Dutch side Ajax, has given his view on the ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to award Senegal the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title.

Advertisement

Asked about the shock ruling against Morocco, Sofyan Amrabat struck an optimistic note: "Honestly, it's been almost a year. It's a strange, unusual situation. Everyone saw what happened in the final."

He continued, according to "Foot Mercato": "Not winning at first, then finally winning, then losing again... Yes, it's a strange situation."

The Ajax midfielder went on: "I already felt that last time, when we finally won. It's a very strange situation. When you win a final, you want to celebrate with the fans. We couldn't do that. It was different and very strange. They've made their decision. Unfortunately for us, we have to move on, and I hope that in the future we can win the title on the pitch."

Beyond the sporting disappointment, the Morocco international deeply regretted the damage this drawn-out affair has done to the image of African football, even though the game on the continent has grown markedly in recent years.

Advertisement Advertisement

Amrabat said: "No, it's simply unacceptable. That a year on we're still arguing over who deserves this trophy is a clear injustice. It casts a shadow over a tournament that was wonderful overall. It's truly shameful, but there's nothing we can do about it. We have to move on and try to win again."

Related Topics

With that, Amrabat signed off. He now hopes to put this ordeal behind him and win a title with Morocco in the future.

CAS award the continental title to Senegal

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has overturned CAF's decision on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, ending one of the most controversial disputes in the history of African football. The ruling hands the title back to Senegal, who beat Morocco 1-0 on the pitch after extra time, and closes a legal battle that dragged on for several months.

Advertisement

CAS announced on Tuesday that it had annulled the decision of CAF's appeal committee, which had deemed Senegal to have withdrawn from the final and awarded Morocco a 3-0 win on 17 March.

Senegal have now regained the title they won on the pitch at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, after a final full of extraordinary scenes on and off the field.

Advertisement

Details of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final crisis

The trouble began in the closing minutes of normal time. With the score goalless, the referee awarded Morocco a penalty, enraging Senegal's players and their coach Pape Thiaw.

Several Senegal players walked off and headed to the dressing room in protest. Play stopped for around 10 minutes before Sadio Mane stepped in and persuaded his team-mates and coach to return and finish the game.

Advertisement

When play resumed, Morocco had a golden chance to clinch the title. Brahim Diaz went for a Panenka and missed, the ball dropping comfortably into the hands of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

The game went to extra time, and Pape Gueye scored the winner to give Senegal the second title in their history. Moroccan supporters, who had been waiting to see their team crowned on home soil, were left stunned.

Advertisement

Two months after the match, CAF's appeal committee ruled that Senegal had withdrawn and awarded Morocco a 3-0 win by default under Article 84 of the tournament regulations.